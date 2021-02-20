Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The National Black Theatre of Harlem Hosts Black History Month Livestream Event

The lineup includes stars from Hadestown, Mean Girls, The Prom, and more!

Feb. 20, 2021  

Broadway Stars come together to celebrate Black History Month on February 28th, 2021 at 6pm on YouTube Live. This is an evening of song and dance presented by Shine Theatre Arts Project and Kaden Amari Anderson of Caroline, or Change, Broadway. The mission of this cabaret is to raise money for The National Black Theatre of Harlem.

NBT's Artistic Director, Jonathon McCory will be a featured speaker at the event and the line-up includes:

Tune into the YouTube Live on February 28th at 6pm ET at https://www.shinetheatreartsproject.com/bhm2021

All donations may be made to the campaign by going to https://nationalblacktheatre.networkforgood.com/projects/124068-leorah-and-kaden-s-fundraiser


