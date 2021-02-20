The National Black Theatre of Harlem Hosts Black History Month Livestream Event
The lineup includes stars from Hadestown, Mean Girls, The Prom, and more!
Broadway Stars come together to celebrate Black History Month on February 28th, 2021 at 6pm on YouTube Live. This is an evening of song and dance presented by Shine Theatre Arts Project and Kaden Amari Anderson of Caroline, or Change, Broadway. The mission of this cabaret is to raise money for The National Black Theatre of Harlem.
NBT's Artistic Director, Jonathon McCory will be a featured speaker at the event and the line-up includes:
- Judine Somerville: Hairspray
- Kimberly Marable: Hadestown
- Mehret Marsh: The Tina Turner Musical
- Kaden Amari Anderson: Caroline, or Change
- Jenny Mollet: The Color Purple
- Gloria Manning: The Tina Turner Musical
- Caroline Basu. School of Rock
- Larissa Romain: South Pacific
- Zurin Villanueva: Mean Girls
- Vasthy Mompoint: The Prom
- Nigel Jamal Hall: Beauty and The Beast, Encores
- Chloe Bryan: School of Rock
- Charlotte MacLeod: The Bedwetter
- Chinua Baraka Payne: Caroline, or Change
- Antonio Watson: The Tina Turner Musical
- Scarlett Diviney
- Victoria Manning
- Grace Dalgetty
Tune into the YouTube Live on February 28th at 6pm ET at https://www.shinetheatreartsproject.com/bhm2021
All donations may be made to the campaign by going to https://nationalblacktheatre.networkforgood.com/projects/124068-leorah-and-kaden-s-fundraiser