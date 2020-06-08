The Movement Theatre Company Opens Virtual Gallery for 1MOVE Commissioned Projects

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Movement Theatre Company announced today that the 1MOVE: DES19NED BY... virtual gallery will open today, June 8, 2020, featuring the work of 15 commissioned emerging designers. In addition, The Movement will be holding a virtual Meet the Designers event hosted by co-curator and Tony Award winner Clint Ramos on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 4pm.

The 1MOVE: DES19NED BY... virtual gallery will feature video pieces from co-curator Cha See and the 15 early career designers announced in May: Reza Behjat, Stefania Bulbarella, Dina El-Aziz, Edurne Fernandez, María Feuereisen, Megumi Katayama, Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, Ao Li, Chen-Wei Liao, Omar Madkour, Rodrigo Muñoz, Yee Eun Nam, Kimie Nishikawa, Riw Rakkulchon and Wenzheng (Wen) Zhang. The gallery is live now, at www.themovementtheatrecompany.org/1move.

The pieces include:

The Six Feet by Reza Behjat

Closure by Stefania Bulbarella

Diary of a Quarantined Costume Designer by Dina El-Aziz

Back to Basics by Edurne Fernandez

"Amerindios" Our Heritage by María Feuereisen

Footsteps by Megumi Katayama

Cu-ta-ne-ous by Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene

Mira by Ao Li

nowhere by Chen-Wei Liao

A Glow of Life by Omar Madkour

Impulso by Rodrigo Muñoz

March, April and May by Yee Eun Nam

Let Meowtta Here by Kimie Nishikawa

The Adventures of Little Chef Hat by Riw Rakkulchon

Body of Water by Cha See

BLM2020 by Wenzheng (Wen) Zhang

The Movement will hold a digital Meet the Designers event on Tuesday, June 16 at 4pm, hosted by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, which will feature all 15 designers. More details about this event will be announced shortly. To RSVP for this event, please click here: https://themovementtheatrecompany.ticketspice.com/meet-the-designers.

1MOVE: DES19NED BY... is a designer-driven project where the designer acts with absolute freedom as the lead artist to create digital content in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Co-curated with Tony Award-winning costume and scenic designer Clint Ramos and lighting designer Cha See, The Movement commissioned 15 early career designers to dream big in this digital space. Each commissioned designer received $500. A second round of commissions, co-curated by Paul Tazewell, Dede Ayite and Stacey Derosier, will be announced later this summer.

Born out of a need to swiftly respond to the many human rights and social issues continuously affecting their communities, 1MOVE is The Movement's digital content series dedicated to creating a brave multi-disciplinary space for their artists and communities to create, respond to, and engage with the current issues affecting their world today. 1MOVE launched in January 2017 with INFINITE: In a "Trump America", which featured musician Corey Wallace, actor/singer Janelle McDermoth, and writer/performer Yadira De La Riva. As the theater world faces the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Movement is relaunching 1MOVE with DES19NED BY... to provide a digital space for designers to create and process.

Support for 1MOVE is made possible by the artEquity Artist + Activist Community Fund. To donate to the initiative and continue supporting the extraordinary work of these emerging designers and future artist opportunities, please visit:

https://themovementtheatrecompany.givingfuel.com/1movedesignedby

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You