The Movement Theatre Company Launches 1MOVE: DES19NED BY...

The Movement Theatre Company has announced the launch of 1MOVE: DES19NED BY... as part of 1MOVE, a program created to give artists an opportunity to respond to immediate issues in the digital space.

Born out of a need to swiftly respond to the many human rights and social issues continuously affecting their communities, 1MOVE is The Movement's digital content series dedicated to creating a brave multi-disciplinary space for their artists and communities to create, respond to, and engage with the current issues affecting their world today. 1MOVE launched in January 2017 with INFINITE: In a "Trump America", which featured musician Corey Wallace, actor/singer Janelle McDermoth, and writer/performer Yadira De La Riva. As the theater world faces the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Movement is relaunching 1MOVE with DES19NED BY... to provide a digital space for designers to create and process.

"While live theater is on pause, theatrical designers are hit especially hard," stated The Movement's Producing Artistic Leadership Team in a joint statement. "Unlike playwrights and actors, there are few opportunities for designers to continue their artistic work while the creative field is shut down, so we wanted to find a way to support those who are in the early stages of their careers and may need the most assistance."

1MOVE: DES19NED BY... is a designer-driven project where the designer acts with absolute freedom as the lead artist to create digital content in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Co-curated with Tony Award-winning costume and scenic designer Clint Ramos and lighting designer Cha See, The Movement has commissioned 15 early career designers to dream big in this digital space. Each commissioned designer will receive $500. Commissioned designers include Ao Li, Chen-Wei Liao, Dina El-Aziz, Edurne Fernandez, Kimie Nishikawa, María Feuereisen, Megumi Katayama, Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, Omar Madkour, Reza Behjat, Riw Rakkulchon, Rodrigo Muñoz, Stefania Bulbarella, Wenzheng (Wen) Zhang, and Yee Eun Nam. All content will be featured in an online video gallery launching in early June 2020.

"I feel so deeply privileged to be a part of this groundbreaking series of commissions," shared Clint Ramos. "Even before the pandemic, there is a dearth of resources for theater designers-not as much as there are for actors, directors and playwrights. Both individual giving and institutional grant/fellowship programs often forego designers. Through this commission, we are saying that designers are essential contributors to the theatrical process and that sustaining them from an earlier point in their career ought to be a priority."

"I am a living organism and I exist with other people. Humanity is still my priority. We all need to look after one another especially at this time under COVID-19," shared Cha See. "I am grateful to Clint Ramos and The Movement Theatre Company for holding space and listening to our needs."

Support for 1MOVE is made possible by the artEquity Artist + Activist Community Fund. To donate to the initiative and continue supporting the extraordinary work of these emerging designers and future artist opportunities, please visit: https://themovementtheatrecompany.givingfuel.com/1movedesignedby

