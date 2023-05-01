The McKittrick Hotel Presents Seasonal Celebration A MIDSOMMAR NIGHT'S DREAM: ONE TRIP OF A PARTY

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announced an all-new seasonal celebration, A Midsommar Night's Dream: One Trip of a Party. The one-night-only soirée will take place throughout the hotel on Saturday, June 24.

A Midsommar Night's Dream: One Trip of a Party invites guests to celebrate, dance, drink, and explore the many fascinating floors of The McKIttrick Hotel as it has never been seen before. Guests will discover a supernatural world where live entertainment, music, and ethereal delights signal the arrival of summer. Revel under cover of darkness after the year's longest day for one unforgettable night.

Guests are encouraged to dress in floral, fauna, innocent, or supernatural style for pagan pageantry. Themes include blooming florals, mushroom spores, faeries, beasts, Elizabethan/Shakespearean drag, or all white.

Tickets for Standard Entry to the party start from $65 per person (plus fees). Guest entry begins at 9PM and doors are open until 1:30AM. Drink ticket packages are also available for purchase in advance.

Revelers can enhance the evening on Oz's List for expedited entry at any time and access to Oz's Boudoir, an exclusive lounge for the evening. Maximilian's Guest tickets include Oz's benefits plus a reserved table in the hotel's Grand Ballroom.

All guests must be at least 21 to attend. Pricing is subject to change.

There will be a Sleep No More matinee performance before the party for an additional fee. For tickets and information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

The McKittrick Hotel is home of immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More, dazzling Speakeasy Magick, and intimate live events in Manderley Bar and The Club Car. Guests are also welcome to visit the hotel's rooftop bar and restaurant, Gallow Green during their stay.

The McKittrick Hotel provides a unique location for celebrations and private gatherings of all sizes. The legendary venue is also renowned for presenting one-of-a-kind live concerts, intimate music festivals, and spectacular soirées for Halloween and New Year's Eve.

Located in close proximity to Hudson Yards, Little Island, The High Line, West Chelsea art galleries, and The Meatpacking District, The McKittrick is a not-to-be-missed destination for locals and visitors alike.

For additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

UK-based Punchdrunk's Sleep No More is an award-winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the epic world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone's journey is different and unique.

Sleep No More's creative team features Felix Barrett (Direction and Design), Maxine Doyle (Direction and Choreography), Stephen Dobbie (Sound Design), BEATRICE MINNS (Design Associate), and LIVI VAUGHAN (Design Associate).

Sleep No More is produced by EMURSIVE (Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati, and Randy Weiner, principals) in association with Rebecca Gold productions. EMURSIVE produces immersive theatre in extraordinary places.

For additional information, visit www.sleepnomorenyc.com.