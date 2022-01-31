The McKittrick Hotel Announces 'The Hideout' At Gallow Green

Click Here for More Articles on SLEEP NO MORE

The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, announced its redesigned winter rooftop, The Hideout at Gallow Green, is open for seasonal dinner and drinks. A special prix fixe menu with bubbly will also be offered on Valentine's Day, February 14.

The Hideout at Gallow Green is a wintry escape tucked in the woods atop The McKittrick Hotel. Natural wood and pine elements bring the great outdoors inside, where tartan blankets and plush sheepskin accents create a warm and welcoming respite from the cold.

Couples can cozy up next to the fire, or settle into an intimate nook to sip handcrafted cocktails like hot spiced cider. Private yurts can also be reserved for up to six guests to dine on comfort dishes or fresh pizzas from the wood burning oven. Perfect before or after one of the hotel's award-winning theatrical experiences.

Gallow Green has appeared on "best rooftop" lists for Business Insider, Condé Nast Traveler, Eater, Esquire, Grub Street, The Infatuation, and USA Today, as well as "most romantic" by Forbes, Glamour, GQ, Sunday Times UK, Gotham, InsideHook, Time Out New York, and more.

The menu is expertly prepared by the hotel's Executive Chef, Pascal Le Seac'h. Originally from France, Le Seac'h has been cooking professionally in New York City for more than two decades. He first trained at the Michelin 2-Star Chantecler in Nice, France. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has had the honor of working with awarded chefs such as Daniel Boulud at his namesake restaurant Daniel, and Jean Michel at Park Bistro. He has also helmed the stoves for well-known restaurateurs such as André Balazs at The Sunset Beach Resort and Keith McNally at Balthazar and Pastis.

Highlights include piping hot French Onion Soup and vegan Winter Stew, hearty Steak au Poivre, and signature McKittrick Burger made with DeBragga steak, homemade pickles, bacon marmalade, and fries. Classic pub fare like Scotch Eggs, Duck Shepherd's Pie, and Fish & Chips, are inspired by the limited engagement of The Woman in Black playing downstairs.

Oysters, lightly fried Calamari, and Shaved Brussels Sprouts provide plenty of sharable options. Pizzas are also available on Friday and Saturday nights. Desserts feature a rich Chocolate Mousse and irresistible Sticky Toffee Pudding.

Guests can choose from a selection of hot drinks and handcrafted cocktails, like the Bruja Quemada (hot chocolate spiked with rum and coffee liqueur), or house signature Sleep No More (pea flower-infused vodka, elderflower, citrus, and rosé cider). Wine by the glass or bottle, local beer, and seasonal ciders are also available.

Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

The McKittrick Hotel is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities both for visitors and for the members of our team. Guests of Gallow will be required to show proof of vaccination upon arrival.

Sleep No More performances resume on February 3. Tickets are also on sale for the "dazzling" Speakeasy Magick and final weeks of New York Times "Critic's Pick," The Woman in Black - a ghost story in a pub.

Gallow Green is located at The McKittrick Hotel at 542 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001. For additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com or call 212-904-1880.