The League of Professional Theatre Women Kicks Off New Season on September 13

With its continuing mission to support women theatre makers and creators through discourse, resources, and mentorship, the League of Professional Theatre Women (www.theatrewomen.org) will kick off its 39th season on Monday, September 13 at 7pm with a free virtual event, open to all League members and women interested in future League membership.

Tisa Chang, Founding Artistic Director of Pan Asian Repertory, will provide the evening's keynote address. Ms. Chang, who founded Pan Asian Rep in 1977 to celebrate professional Asian American artistry, became a pioneer in expanding the boundaries of American theatre.

"This past year showed resilience, but it also tore down the curtains of our industry," states League Executive Vice President Malini Singh McDonald. Ms. Chang embodies both: the resiliency to exact change for herself as well as other Asian theatre artists for well over 50 years. The League is honored to have her kick off our 39th year."

"Our vision for the League is to continue to be an organization that is changing with the times, the world, and our communities. We are a network of national and international women theatre practitioners," add League Co-Presidents Mary E. Hodges and Katrin Hilbe. "Our purpose is: to listen, to have discourse with, and support spaces for women theatre makers and creators around the world. The virtual platform has enhanced the connectivity factor with all of our networking events."

Some of these ongoing events this season include the Oral History Project, an ongoing program of the League of Professional Theatre Women in partnership with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Beginning in October, this three-times-a-year event chronicles and documents the contributions of significant theatre women in all fields; the Theatre Women Awards, a number of individual awards recognizing, supporting, and encouraging the work and contributions of women artists, newcomers and veterans alike, in varied theatre disciplines; along with other sharing and networking opportunities as Julia's Reading Room, Theatre Connections, the International Committee, and various Discipline Circles.

The League of Professional Theatre Women Officers and Board Members for the 2020-21 season are Mary E. Hodges and Katrin Hilbe (Co-Presidents); Malini Singh McDonald (Executive Vice President); Nancy Rhodes (VP of Communications); Alisa Matlovsky (VP of Membership); Cheryl I. Davis (Secretary); and Melody Brooks(Treasurer). The Board of Directors comprises Debora Balardini, Abigail Zealey Bess, Cate Cammarata, Laura Caparrotti, Diane Davis, Sherry Eaker, Annemarie Hagenaars, Tess Howsam, Susan Izatt, Kim M. Jones, Tanya Khordoc, Jenna Lazar, Kat Mustatea, Ilana Stein, and Cynthia Straus.