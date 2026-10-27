Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
The International Human Rights Art Festival Unveils 60 Performances for Eighth Annual Festival
The festival will feature works including FREE THE BAG, HORATIO'S SILENCE, and UNDERCUT across multiple themed celebration blocks.
The International Human Rights Art Festival (IHRAF), the founding and signature event of the growing International Human Rights Art Movement, announces their complete program including 12 performance blocks from December 7–13, 2026, at wild project (195 E. 3rd Street, New York, NY 10009). Tickets ($25) are available for purchase by click HERE.
'The United States has gone through — is going through — a stress test to our democracy unlike anything we have experienced in more than 150 years. Our organization (International Human Rights Art Movement, presenter of the International Human Rights Art Festival) has leaned into this moment, standing firm for the values that we believed “made America great”: human rights and social justice, equally for all; open arms for the world's “tired, poor, and huddled masses yearning to breathe free” (inscription on the Statue of Liberty); and an economy that works for everyone. This year's IHRAF Festival is a continuation of our commitment - and that of our artists: stand courageously for the highest ideals, regardless of the consequences.' - Tom Block (Founder and Executive Director)
The Full Program:
Monday December 7 - 7:00 PM - Short Play Festival
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Free the Bag by Free the Bag Productions
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They Seem Invincible by Kate Gill
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Before The Sun Goes Down by Aidan King
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Voices in the Trees by Reginald T. Jackson
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Side Effects by Charles Day
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What's Love Got To Do With It? by Meghan Duffy
Tuesday December 8 - 7:00 PM - Celebration of LGBTQIA+
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Stand Up by Neil Davis
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Sappho's Hum by Sapphic Star Productions
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SAT by Katie Corrao with KTCO The Company
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HORATIO'S SILENCE by Chima Chikazunga
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UNDERCUT by Jo Ratnik
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Ashtanayikas- The Eight Female Experiences by Aasish Cherukupalli
Wednesday December 9 - 7:00 PM - Celebration of Women
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I'm That Witch by GPC Entertainment
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TRAD-itional by Michole Biancosino, Dana Jacks & Jordan Henry
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Gilded Grit: Women Up Against the Grain by Erica Johnson, Majerly Creative Media
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Open Letter by Melis Yesiller
Wednesday December 9 - 8:30 PM - Celebration of Human Rights
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Every Chance to Heal by Rich AB/Every Day We Rich
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Must've Been the Devil by Eryn Barnes
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For You My Profundo Amor by Murilo Oliboni
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Cut from the Same by Flow by Lian and Tina Bararian
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Play About Demons by Mariposa Coalson
Thursday December 10 - 7:00 PM - Celebration of Immigration
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Death by 9 to 5 by Something From Abroad
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Polyharmony by Jane Wong
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Listen to Your Mother (excerpts) by Anabella Lenzu/DanceDrama
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Maestrale by Emanuele Fiore
Thursday December 10 - 8:30 PM - Celebration of Becoming
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Strange Home by PitsiRa YaMabala
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SOFT IN A SPICY WORLD by Lalit Sritara & Trevor Lanford
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VAMP by karley wasaff
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Dummy by Katelyn Seyl
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Your Queen Presents: PETRUS by Edu Díaz
Friday December 11 - 7:00 PM - Civil Disobedience, Curated event by Dakota Silvey
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Born Under Punches by Dakota Silvey
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Fascists's got no paint left by Arseniy Fariatiev
Friday December 11 - 8:30 PM - EVERYTHING IS UNDER CONTROL, Curated event by ArteEast
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badan mī āshoobad (the body agitates) by Melika Abikenari
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TBA by Atıf Akın
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Atomi Daamaki Wali Mohabbat (The Atomically Explosive Love) by Umber Majeed
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Maintenance Methods by E Rady
Saturday December 12 - 3:00 PM - Curated event by Mare Nostrum Elements
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already gone by spacejunk dance
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NamaSteady by Eddy Lathan
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I Would Have Kept Your Name by Mar Talavera-Tejeda
Saturday December 12 - 7:00 PM - And Scene, Curated event by Mick Szal
New York top improvisers and actors from Broadway, TV and beyond perform in scenes from Mammet to Moliere and everything in between. The actors can't deviate from their lines and the improvisers will improvise with no prior knowledge of the scenes.
Sunday December 13 - 3:00 PM - Short Performance Festival
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Between the Frame and the Body by Stacey Larkins
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Rise For The Earth by International American Ballet
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Unnamed, Untitled, Unidentified by Steph Prizhitomsky
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Borderland (Exhibit A) by Alessia Palanti
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My Last #Adventure by Katie Nisa and Judith Ruskay Rabinor
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Plastic Ocean by LLMoves/ Lindsey L. Miller
Sunday December 13 - 7:00 PM - Purposeful Bodies Together in Hope, Curated event by BodyStories: Teresa Fellion
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Mantises Are Flipping | W.3 Fault Line by BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance
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Days of Awe (excerpt) by Heidi Latsky Dance
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how hard will you hold me? by SAXYN Dance Works
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Blk Vortex by Renegade Performance Group
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The Soul Of Water by Cypress and Comet
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Rice + Peas by Movement of the People Company
Tom Block (Founder and Executive Director) is a 50-times produced playwright, author of thirteen books, and 25+ year exhibiting visual artist. He has had his plays produced, shown his artwork and spoken about his ideas throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Turkey, and the Middle East. Tom founded the International Human Rights Art Festival at Dixon Place (NYC) in March 2017.
Costanza Bugiani (Festival Assistant Producer) is an Italian theatre-maker who moved to the U.S. six years ago. She co-founded Teatro del Mantice acting company based in Florence. She co-produced sweet prince (February 2025 - currently touring the Northeast) and Hamlet (La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, NYC, August 2022) with the company Junkyard Shakespeare. She worked as Covid Safety Manager for multiple productions and theaters during the covid epidemic at Paper Mill Playhouse (2022); worked as a temporary intern at The Tank (2023); attended the Summer Intensive Program at Atlantic Acting School (2024); and she is the associate producer for In Scena! Italian Theater Festival in New York.
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