The Hearth Premieres THE COMMONS At 59E59 Theaters
59E59 Theaters welcomes the world premiere of THE COMMONS, written by Lily Akerman and directed by Emma Miller.
Missing almonds, empty apologies, and a pizza box in the recycling bin that clearly belongs in the trash. When space is at a premium, there's no room for weak links. THE COMMONS is a play about living with strangers and the things that seem small until they aren't.
