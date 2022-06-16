The Fled Collective Presents SERIALS

The beloved late-night play competition is BACK, reclaimed, and newly imagined to prioritize BIPOC and Queer voices. For the first time since the show's conception, the artists will be paid for their work.

SERIALS is a raucous night of serialized plays featuring The Fled's resident actors and some of NYC's hottest rising playwrights and directors. Teams perform original short episodic plays, while the audience votes for its favorites to return with a new installment. SERIALS was originally created by Dominic Spillane and Stephen Stout and further developed by members of The Flea Theater's former resident artist companies. The first round of SERIALS performances will be in The Siggy at The Flea Theater on June 23, 24, and 25 at 9:00 pm. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. SERIALS will return for the next installment on August 11-13 and August 18-20.

The Fled Collective recently hosted Fled Fest at The Flea last Saturday, June 11, to fundraise for SERIALS and to announce the launch of the SERIALS Patreon.

The new SERIALS Patreon includes a number of perks for subscribers, including merch, complimentary tickets to performances, and access to an archive of old SERIALS scripts! Money generated from the Patreon will go towards artists' payment for their work. Subscriptions start as low as $2/month.

Writers for this round of SERIALS include:

Niccolo Aeed

Alice Gorelick

Soth Levine

Amalia Olivia Rojas

Meg Rosensweet

Actors for this round of SERIALS include:

Laurel Andersen

Georgia Kate Cohen

Brenda Famurewa

​​Dorothea Gloria

Arielle Gonzalez

Vanessa Guadiana

Jenny Jarnagin

Jessica Kantorowitz

Macy Lanceta

Karen Marulanda

Ashley Morton

Joshua Nasser

Michael Ortiz

Dana Placentra

Christine Pollnow

Sarah Alice Shull

Elizabeth Spindler

Nick Turturro

Keith Weiss

Directors for this round of SERIALS include:

Emily Bubeck

Paige Esterly

Erin Reynolds

Kristan Seemel

William Vonada

Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com. Join their mailing list and follow them on social media, @thefledcollective on Instagram and Facebook, and @fledcollective on Twitter. Questions or responses may be sent to info@thefled.com.