The Fled Collective Presents SERIALS
A newly imagined version of the beloved episodic play competition.
The beloved late-night play competition is BACK, reclaimed, and newly imagined to prioritize BIPOC and Queer voices. For the first time since the show's conception, the artists will be paid for their work.
SERIALS is a raucous night of serialized plays featuring The Fled's resident actors and some of NYC's hottest rising playwrights and directors. Teams perform original short episodic plays, while the audience votes for its favorites to return with a new installment. SERIALS was originally created by Dominic Spillane and Stephen Stout and further developed by members of The Flea Theater's former resident artist companies. The first round of SERIALS performances will be in The Siggy at The Flea Theater on June 23, 24, and 25 at 9:00 pm. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. SERIALS will return for the next installment on August 11-13 and August 18-20.
The Fled Collective recently hosted Fled Fest at The Flea last Saturday, June 11, to fundraise for SERIALS and to announce the launch of the SERIALS Patreon.
The new SERIALS Patreon includes a number of perks for subscribers, including merch, complimentary tickets to performances, and access to an archive of old SERIALS scripts! Money generated from the Patreon will go towards artists' payment for their work. Subscriptions start as low as $2/month.
Writers for this round of SERIALS include:
Niccolo Aeed
Alice Gorelick
Soth Levine
Amalia Olivia Rojas
Meg Rosensweet
Actors for this round of SERIALS include:
Brenda Famurewa
Arielle Gonzalez
Vanessa Guadiana
Karen Marulanda
Joshua Nasser
Christine Pollnow
Elizabeth Spindler
Keith Weiss
Directors for this round of SERIALS include:
Emily Bubeck
Paige Esterly
Erin Reynolds
William Vonada
Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com. Join their mailing list and follow them on social media, @thefledcollective on Instagram and Facebook, and @fledcollective on Twitter. Questions or responses may be sent to info@thefled.com.