The Drama League Announces THE ESSENTIALS Fall Lineup

The Drama League announced today the 2021 Fall programming for THE ESSENTIALS, an expanded series of workshops and seminars curated to help directors and theatermakers explore best practices and changing realities in the industry, offering vital tools for artists to succeed.

In tandem with The Drama League's other artistic programming initiatives, including the TA(L)KING DIRECTION podcast and the ongoing New Visions/New Voices, THE ESSENTIALS welcomes artists and audiences alike to join the conversation and develop core skills together, through a range of classes, intensives, and workshops designed to augment working artists' skill sets and enrich personal creativity for all. After several seasons of acclaimed workshops at The Drama League Theater Center in TriBeCa, THE ESSENTIALS moved to virtual programming in 2021, with the year's first series held over Zoom in the spring. Beginning this November, THE ESSENTIALS will resume in-person workshops with an option for attendees to audit the class from home online with an observer ticket.

The five online workshop classes, each consisting of two separate sessions over two days, cover the following topics: Text Analysis for Directors & Creatives; Standing Ap(art) - Personal Brand Marketing for Directors & Creatives; The Direction Forward - Anti-Racism for Directors & Creatives; The Other Side of the Table - Audition Techniques for Directors; and Stage 2 Screen - Intro to Film for Stage Directors. Sessions will be hosted by nationally-renowned practitioners within The Drama League and across the industry, including Stelian-Shanks, Nilan, Emily Lyon, Kyle Haden, Lauren Fritz, Pirronne Yousefzadeh, Rocío Mendez, Sarafina Bush, Cecilia Durbin, and more. Sessions run 2-3 hours each, with participants being able to meet one-on-one with workshop leaders in select sessions.

THE ESSENTIALS are on sale to the public now with limited participant availability to ensure the sessions are kept intimate. Participant rates, from $80, include full interactivity, all class guides and exercises, and personal communication with the session leader and others; students, Drama League members, and AEA/SDC members can access discounted Participant rates. General Observer rates, from $20, are available for those who wish to view the first session of each seminar without participating in the full experience. THE ESSENTIALS BUNDLE, which includes all workshops with full participant access (ten sessions total), is available at a 25% discount when purchased as a package. To learn more about pricing and how to participate in THE ESSENTIALS series, visit dramaleague.org/essentials.

THE ESSENTIALS, 2021 Fall Programs:

Text Analysis for Directors & Creatives

August 14 & 15

Participant (General Admission/Online): $110 | Observer (Online): $20

Text Analysis For Directors & Creatives is a hands-on seminar designed for directors looking to explore and refresh their process or artists who are interested in directing, with a goal to develop their own rigorous approach to effectively analyze scripts and articulate vision. Led by Kyle Haden, the workshop will explore concepts of event, main dramatic question, objectives, obstacles, dramatic structure, and defining the world of the play. The virtual workshop will consist of two 3-hour classes live over Zoom, and there will be short readings and some prep work outside of the class times.

Standing Ap(art): Personal Brand Marketing for Directors & Creatives

September 9 & 23

Participant (General Admission/Online): $110 | Observer (Online): $20

In the digital age, the idea that your artistic work should just "speak for itself" ignores the realities of our interconnected world, where artists must present themselves in multiple arenas and mediums to rise above the noise. As social media and the internet become essential tools to network, connect, and collaborate, how you present yourself and your artistry requires sophistication and dazzle. Standing Ap(art) will show you how to authentically and dynamically present who you are to the community, the industry, and the world. Associate Artistic Director Nilan and freelance director Emily Lyon will reveal strategies and tips for websites, resumes, social media, and connectivity to support you and your art. Participants can also sign up for exclusive 1-on-1 private sessions to receive individual feedback and assistance as you explore your public presence materials.

The Direction Forward: Anti-Racism for Directors & Creatives

October 2 & 3

Participant (General Admission/Online): $110 | Observer: N/A

As leaders of the industry, directors have been reshaping the landscape of the American Theater to create a space that is more equitable and inclusive for all, but the work is far from done. Dismantling white supremacy means practicing anti-racism across every facet of the industry, which can range from how a director runs a room to how an artist contract is prepared to implicit marketing campaigns. The Direction Forward is a two-part workshop hosted by thought leaders of the American Theater, which offers best practices for directors and creative workers to foster an inclusive and anti-racist environment in rehearsal rooms, meeting spaces, in contract negotiations, and beyond. The sessions will be led and moderated by Pirronne Yousefzadeh, Rocío Mendez, Sarafina Bush, and Cecilia Durbin.

The Other Side Of The Table: Audition Techniques for Directors

November 8 & 15

Participant (General Admission/In Lab): $150 | Observer (Online): $20

The old saying is true: casting is EVERYTHING. But finding the right actors, in the right roles, is easier said than done. How do you choose? What techniques can strengthen your ability to quickly and effectively match actor and role? And how do we change the process itself so that it reflects our creative and ethical values? The Other Side of the Table: Audition Techniques for Directors moves the selection process out of relying on instinct to skills any director can employ to attract talent, explore possibilities, and make the tough choices. Developed from interviews with dozens of acclaimed directors, agents, and casting directors, Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks will lead participants in techniques to reveal unconscious biases, and offer pathways to ensure your production is inclusive, equitable, and diverse. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with Gabriel and the other participants live in The Drama League's Tribeca Studio Lab and will receive feedback on projects in class. Observers will only be able to audit the class online.

Stage 2 Screen: Intro to Film for Stage Directors

December 11 & 12

Participants (General Admission/In Lab): $150 | Observer (Online): $20

There's no business like show business, and while film and TV fall under the same "show biz" umbrella as theater, the art forms vary dramatically in how they are developed, produced, and directed. In Stage 2 Screen: Intro to Film for Stage Directors, writer and director Lauren Fritz lays a foundation for theater makers wanting to make the leap to film by identifying transferable skills between both mediums, providing an introduction to camera technique, and more. Both sessions will take place in-person at The Drama League's Studio Lab in Tribeca for participants, with an option for observers to audit the class online via YouTube.