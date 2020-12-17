The Black Joy Project Sits Down With Drew Shade For A Virtual Public Dialogue At Broadway Black

After two months of insular and isolated development in Vermont and Mexico, the Black Joy Project sits down with Drew Shade this Saturday at 7pm for a virtual public dialogue at Broadway Black. The collective of Black Theatre-Makers are radically experimenting with the development of a black theatre methodology centered in joy. It started when Producing Artistic Director, Jarvis Green of JAG Productions, Writer, Director and Creator of Black Joy Project Stevie Walker-Webb and Producer Marie Cisco of Cisco & Co Productions united to bring seventeen artists to the mountains of Vermont for thirty days in September. The trio invited eleven actors, one director, two producers, two filmmakers and one chef to a farm to embody a dream. The mission was to create a Black Theatre methodology, develop a play embodying the methodology and shoot a film capturing the art-making - and that, they did.

As this year of unprecedented challenge and grief comes to an end and we remain in a continued state of uncertainty and isolation walking into a new year, the artists turn their introspection outward to reimagine and reconstruct the walls of the American Theatre. A theatre that exhibits black aesthetics, black expressivity and black sensibilities in the raw. One that positions our peace and wellness center-stage. A liberated theatre. Black and unbothered.

Now, the production team: Filmmaker Claudel Chery, Associate Producer Raven Cassell, Director and Creator Stevie Walker-Webb, Artistic Director Jarvis Green and Producer Marie Cisco are isolated in the Mexican jungle in post-production of their film and planning the year ahead. Meet this family of artists in the sanctuary of conversation Saturday night, wherever you are in the world, as they hold intentional space with the community this work was designed to free: Black Storytellers.

They'll be live broadcasting from Mexico via Broadway Black!