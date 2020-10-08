The Black Imagination Series Returns With VR Short Plays

The free event will take place in Altspace on Thursday, October 8th at 8:00pm EDT.

After an extremely successful debut last week, the Black Imagination Series, produced by Crux and Blair Russell Productions, returns for another round of short plays performed live in virtual reality.



The free event will take place in Altspace on Thursday, October 8th at 8:00pm EDT. A limited audience will experience the shows through VR headsets. They will be transported into a custom-built immersive environment for the shows which will be performed live by actors working remotely.

The immersive experience is completely sold-out for this week, but the plays will be simulcast on Youtube for audiences accessing through their computers or mobile devices. Visit www.imagination.black for more information about the livestream.

Through the Black Imagination Series, Crux believes that storytelling and live performance can be redefined in XR through the historically forward thinking, unparalleled artistic vision of Black artists. Black storytelling will be the foundation on which the future of narrative is built. Crux will begin this movement in the medium, allowing for shared wealth generation, ownership of intellectual property, and the celebration of Black Imagination to lead the charge on the development of live performance in digital and virtual spaces.

The plays are directed by Sadah Espii Proctor, with environmental design by Micah Jackson and Jonathan Williams.

Executive producers are Lauren Ruffin and Nick Leavens.

Future projects in The Black Imagination Series include an improv performance with remote audience interaction, plays performed on-location with 360° VR video capture, volumetric video production, and more.

Visit www.imagination.black to learn more about the Black Imagination Series and to be informed about future events.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You