The Barrow Group Has Extended 17 MINUTES

In response to popular demand and critical acclaim, The Barrow Group, under the leadership of Co-Artistic Directors Seth Barrish and Lee Brock and Executive Director Robert Serrell, is proud to extend the world premiere of 17 Minutes to March 1, 2020. This spellbinding new play by Scott Organ, which opened on January 22, takes an intimate look at how gun violence reverberates across a community.



Directed by Seth Barrish (Director of Mike Birbiglia's The New One), 17 Minutes takes place in the aftermath of a school shooting. It centers on a sheriff's deputy who must come to terms with the choices he made during the tragedy. As he embarks on a search for redemption, his community comes together to ask, "What will we be known for?"

Barrish remarks, "The Barrow Group is proud to have been an artistic home for Scott Organ since 2005. His plays illuminate the human experience. With 17 Minutes, he's found a very empathetic way for all of us to come together around the issue of gun violence."

The cast for 17 Minutes features Lee Brock as Cecelia Bauserman, Michael Giese as Dan Watson, DeAnna Lenhart as Samantha Rubens, Larry Mitchell as sheriff's deputy Andy Rubens, Shannon Patterson as Mary, and Brian Rojas as Virgil Morris.



The creative team includes Edward T. Morris (scenic designer), Solomon Weisbard (lighting designer), Emma Wilk (sound designer), Matsy Stinson (costume designer), Addison Heeren (props), and Allison Raynes (production stage manager).



Performances of 17 Minutes will now take place through March 1 (see schedule above) at The Barrow Group, 312 West 36th Street in Manhattan. Tickets, priced at $45-$60 ($25 students), can be purchased by visiting barrowgroup.org or by calling 866-811-4111.

About the Artists

Scott Organ's plays have been commissioned by The Atlantic Theater Company, developed by theaters including The Barrow Group, The New Group, Page 73, South Coast Rep, and performed and workshopped throughout the United States, Europe and South America. Organ's play Phoenix premiered at the Humana Festival of New American Plays and was subsequently produced at The Barrow Group and through Rattlestick Playwrights Theater at Cherry Lane Theater. Phoenix has been translated into Portuguese, Spanish, and French. His writing has been featured in Arts In The Armed Forces. Organ's plays can be found in New Playwrights - The Best Plays 2010, Humana Festival 2010 - The Complete Plays, New American Short Plays 2005, Best American Short Plays, and Great Short Plays. He is a writer on the short films Playdate (TriBeCa Film Festival, London City International Film Festival - 3rd place, Vimeo Staff Pick), The Board (TriBeCa Film Festival), and The One (Palm Springs International Film Festival), and the features Phoenix and History of Technology (written with David Shane.)

Seth Barrish is the Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of The Barrow Group. Directing Credits include (Broadway) Mike Birbiglia's The New One; (Off Broadway) The New One (Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Awards OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE); The Tricky Part (OBIE Award, Drama Desk Nominations for BEST PLAY and BEST SOLO SHOW), All The Rage (Lucille Lortel Award for BEST SOLO SHOW), My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, (Lucille Lortel Award for BEST SOLO SHOW, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for BEST SOLO SHOW-Final performance at Carnegie Hall), Sleepwalk With Me (Nightlife Award for OUTSTANDING COMEDIAN IN A MAJOR PERFORMANCE), Pentecost (Drama Desk Nomination for BEST PLAY), Old Wicked Songs (Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award & Garland Award for BEST DIRECTION), and Good (Straw Hat Award for BEST DIRECTION), among dozens of productions spanning a 35-year career Broadway, Off-Broadway, Off-Off-Broadway, in regional theater and internationally. Barrish co-directed Mike Birbiglia's feature film Sleepwalk With Me. He is a professional acting and directing teacher and is author of the book An Actor's Companion-Tools for the Working Actor. Barrish co-directed the Netflix Comedy Special Thank God for Jokes and directed the Netflix Comedy Special Mike Birbiglia, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend. He was a consulting producer for the film Don't Think Twice and a producer of Mike Birbiglia's CD Sleepwalk With Me Live. As an actor, Barrish appears regularly in film and on television. He is also a composer (SESAC).

Photo Credit: Joey Moro





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You