The American Theatre of Actors to Present ELECTRA & More

The American Theatre of Actors - one of the last remaining theatres of the original off-off Broadway and underground movements continues its tradition of superior new works done by emerging playwrights and professionals as well as innovative interpretations of classic theatrical works. James Jennings - the institution's founder and artistic director - has helmed this diverse and inclusive organization since it first opened its doors.

Unlike many organizations which are shuttering or downsizing, ATA is enhancing promotion and staff as well as providing an increased season of works.

The following repertory is their annual summer festival marking the end of their season. Look for powerhouse new works and new takes on old favorites starting as ealy as September 1 with Nicholas Kennedy's EGG FRAME.

"Electra" by Sophocles



Directed by Sean Szak Prasso

Aug 23- 27th

WED-SAT @8pm. SUN @3pm

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/electra-tickets-693183509537?aff=oddtdtcreator

Buy online or Cash at door.

$25

(20% discount available through Aug 18th - use code PRASSO)

Electra and her brother Orestes seek justice for the murder of their father Agamemnon by their mother Clytemnestra and stepfather Aegisthus.

Directed by Sean Szak Prasso, featuring Amanda Stamm, Dustin Pazar, Billy Gillen, Bessie Nellis, Jennifer Patino, Sam Hardy, Alan Hasnas and Annie Unger.

This is part of ATA's continuing Classic Festival that has already presented acclaimed productions of Shakespeare, Chekhov, Ibsen and other great masters..

Romance with Orion



Written and Directed by James Jennings

Aug 23-Sept 3

$25 Eventbrite.com or Cash at the door.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/romance-with-orion-tickets-694099057967

25% off through Aug 18th! Code 'Orion' or click www.eventbrite.com/e/694099057967/?discount=Orion

ATA founder is not only the leader but also a contributing playwright to this landmark institution. His latest, ROMANCE WITH ORION is a one-act play dealing with three generations of family. With technology dividing them, they're barely on the same page. Will the grandfather be able to pass his wisdom down the line? Featured in the cast: Thomas Crouch, Anna Madley, Sophia Rosetti, and James Rowe

Mr. Jennings is a John Dos Pasos and Jean Dalrymple award winning writer. He is also a T.O.R. award winning director, and directed Celeste Holm on Broadway in "Salute to Clinton.".

The Cherry Tree



Written by Bruce Lawder

Directed by Emma Schwartz

Aug 30-Sept 10

WED-SAT @8pm. SUN @3pm

Buy online or Cash at door.

$25

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cherry-tree-tickets-693578982407

(20% discount available through Aug 25th - use code Tree)

www.eventbrite.com/e/693578982407/?discount=Tree

ATA ends season 47 and begins season 48 with a new play by Bruce Lawder - THE CHERRY TREE - directed by Emma Schwartz. THE CHERRY TREE is part of the Directors Festival and Women in Theatre (WIT) initiative at American Theatre of Actors.

A mother and her two adult daughters deal with the toxic behavior and attitudes that resulted from the abandonment of their father. It's taken years for them to accept the changes brought about by his absence, when unexpected financial news forces the three women to re-evaluate the reality of their situation. And when the boundaries between reality and fantasy cross - can they forge a new strength and a better reality for themselves?

Emma Schwartz, director; Gabriella Bonifacio, set designer;- Joshua Schwartz, promotional graphics. Featured in the cast is Katherine Wessling, Allison Landi, Maya Murphy