The Actors Center Will Present HUNGARIAN COMEDY by Susan Cinoman

The Actors Center, NYC will present "Hungarian Comedy" by Susan Cinoman, July 9th at 7pm on Zoom.

In this bright new comedy , Angala, a stern and lonely housewife, complacent in her reserve and prejudices, answers a knock at the door of her country farm house, to find Baysha, a mysterious wanderer, a Romani man called a "gyspy"- and his strange rabbit. The homeless pair barge into Angala's house. Though Angala is at first terrified and repulsed, she changes her perspective on love, normalcy, passion and "gypsies," through a series of wild and sometimes dreamlike events over the course of a night.

Angala is read by Tony nominated Geneva Carr, of Broadway's Hand to God and Bull on CBS-TV, and Baysha by Joseph Siravo of The Sopranos, The People vs O.J Simpson, and For Life, the new ABC-TV drama. Rounding out the cast is Bill Phillips of House of Cards and Zelda reading Peter, and Brenda Foley, Artistic Director of the Bridge Women's Theatre Initiative in Tempe, Arizona reading Bernadette. The play is written by Susan Cinoman, the creator of Guenevere, and contributor to The Goldbergs on ABC-TV and produced by director and producer Kathryn Markey of The Actor's Center, NYC, NY

The play will be read on Zoom. A password may be requested by email to sueplon@yahoo.com. The Zoom link is as follows:

