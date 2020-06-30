The Acting Company Announces Return To National Touring; New Repertory Tour Will Launch In Fall 2021

The Acting Company today announced plans to relaunch its celebrated national repertory touring program in Fall 2021 in a new partnership with touring consultant Marc Baylin and Alliance Artist Management. The Company's tours have reached over 4 million people across the country over the last 48 years, garnering a Tony Honor for Excellence. The Acting Company brings high quality repertory productions of classic and new plays into all types of communities to entertain and inspire audiences with the work of America's best emerging professional classical actors and the timeless stories of the theater's great playwrights.

Working with Baylin and Alliance Artist Management, The Acting Company's 2021-2022 tour will share a powerful new repertory of two plays, with further details to be announced shortly. The new partnership brings together a combined 80 years of touring expertise to deliver exceptional theater to a national audience.

"Marc Baylin has long been the gold standard for booking theater in the United States," says Acting Company Artistic Director Ian Belknap. "His hands-on approach has already improved our touring systems making it possible for us to play all different types of venues across the country extending our reach into communities nationwide. I am thrilled to be working with him and Rob Robbins at Alliance Artist Management to launch a new partnership for our 2021-2022 national tour."

Marc Baylin noted, "It's exciting to begin a new arrangement with Alliance Artist Management and to help direct the return to touring of The Acting Company, one of America's great institutions of the theater."

Rob Robbins says, "While we all anxiously await the return of live performance, it is energizing to launch this dynamic collaboration with Marc Baylin and Ian Belknap, along with his team at The Acting Company, which has long been the first name in touring theater."

Like many performing arts organizations, the Covid-19 health crisis has led The Acting Company to reimagine how it can connect with audiences. To continue its artistic work during social distancing, The Company will launch its Alumni Spotlight Series, featuring virtual readings, concerts, conversations, and other events that highlight the work of the Company's distinguished roster of alumni actors. The series will commence in July 2020, with further details to be announced shortly.

Performing arts presenters interested in booking The Acting Company's forthcoming tour should contact Alliance Artist Management (www.allianceartistmanagement.com, 212-304-3538) to learn more.

