The Acting Company Announces Actors' Career Stability Initiative Awarding Student Loan Debt Grants

The Acting Company has announced the Actors' Career Stability Initiative program for the 2022-23 season.



With support from the Booth Ferris Foundation, all actors who accept a casting offer to join the 2022-23 national touring season and have a minimum of $10,000 in student loan debt will be eligible to apply for student loan debt relief. Awards for debt relief will be conditioned on acceptance of a position in the Company but pursuant to a separate process and agreement.



Each actor awarded a grant will receive an equal portion of available grant funds for that year, up to a maximum of $10,000 per actor. The funds will be paid out directly to each actor's lender at the conclusion of the repertory season and fulfillment of all of the actor's obligations under the award agreement.



Over 5,000 students in New York City and across the country benefit from The Acting Company's in-school residencies and educator workshops every year. Annually, over 30,000 audience members see an Acting Company production across the country who otherwise lack access to professional classical theatre. The Acting Company's 2022-23 touring and New York season will perform in 21 states beginning with a world premiere adaptation of Alexandré Dumas' The Three Musketeers by Kirsten Childs under the direction of Gash. The troupe will also perform William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet in repertory, directed by Leah C. Gardiner.



For more information on the student debt relief grants and details of how to audition for the season, please visit: https://theactingcompany.org/debt-relief.



Under the new leadership of Artistic Director Kent Gash and Managing Director Erik Schroeder, The Acting Company brings professional productions and education programs, in-school residencies and teacher training workshops to thousands of audience members and students in underserved communities and schools each year. Founded by John Houseman and Margot Harley, the company seeks to develop emerging actors and build enthusiastic, knowledgeable audiences for the theater in towns across the United States. The Acting Company launched the careers of nearly 500 actors, including Kevin Kline, Patti LuPone, Mary Lou Rosato, Keith David, Rainn Wilson, Lorraine Toussaint, Frances Conroy, Harriet Harris, Lisa Banes, Jeffrey Wright, Hamish Linklater, Jesse L. Martin, Roslyn Ruff, Jimonn Cole and Kelley Curran.



Among many accolades, The Acting Company received the 2003 Tony Award for Excellence in the Theater, and recently won the 2019 Audelco Award for Best Play for its production of Nambi E. Kelley's Native Son directed by Seret Scott.



Since 1972, The Acting Company has performed for over four million people in 48 States, 10 foreign countries, on and Off-Broadway, and at leading resident theaters including The Guthrie and The Kennedy Center. New works commissioned by the company include plays by William Finn, Marcus Gardley, Rebecca Gilman, John Guare, Beth Henley, Tony Kushner, Lynn Nottage, Meg Miroshnik, Ntozake Shange, Maria Irene Fornés, Spalding Gray, Marsha Norman, Charles Smith, Samm-Art Williams, and Wendy Wasserstein.

www.theactingcompany.org