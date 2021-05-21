Target Margin Theater Announces Artist Residency Details as part of MAGIC IN PLAIN SIGHT

Following a return to in-person events in October 2020, the Obie Award-winning Target Margin Theater has announced details for a series of artist residencies with showings as part of a new edition of Magic in Plain Sight. Following performances of Now Go and Act Accordingly, a new work created under the direction of David Herskovits, that is currently running through May 29, artists Leonie Bell / Local Grandma, Kaaron Briscoe, and LubDub Theatre Co will each be in residency for one-week at The Doxsee that ends with public gatherings. The events will take place at Target Margin Theater's storefront theater and are designed for a limited, socially-distanced audience of twelve who safely watch from the sidewalk. Magic in Plain Sight celebrates the joy of gathering in the present moment as we prepare for the future.

Brooklyn based theater artist Kaaron Briscoe is the first artist in residency. On June 5 at 5:00pm & 7:00pm, she'll appear in A Feeling of Great Happiness along with performers Kate Weber and Fernando Gonzalez. Sometimes you just need a moment of joy. Joy doesn't need a reason to be and can come in many forms. The goal is to get your shoulders to drop and your spirits to soar.

Up next is LubDub Theatre Co which will present The Uncle Geoff Magic Show with four showings, June 11 and 12 at 7:30pm and 9:00pm. Written and staged by Caitlin Nasema Cassidy, Robert Duffley, Miranda Rose Hall, and Geoff Kanick, The Uncle Geoff Magic Show features performances by Kanick, Isuri Wijesundara, and Anthony Vaughn Merchant with scenic design by You-Shin Chen. Uncle Geoff is a magician. He has six nieces and nephews. When Uncle Geoff travels home to the West Coast, he puts on a suit, sits at the kids' table, and performs The Uncle Geoff Magic Show. This year, Uncle Geoff isn't sure when he'll be able to go home next, but he wants to be ready.

German-American theater-maker Leonie Bell and her company Local Grandma are the final artist residency. On June 19 at 7:00pm and 8:30pm, they will present Sommersonnenwende & Other Arrivals which features performances by Bell with Ali Andre Ali, Maria Camia, and Sifiso Mabena. Bell writes, "Come gather for a little while. For a solstice garden party. A communal contemplation. Of doing nothing. At some times. And everything. At others. Hand extensions and other gestures of affection. A mini collection of rites, songs & dances. As the longest day of the year. Pops in for a visit. Yes. Stay a little longer."

Currently running Friday and Saturday nights at 7:00pm and 8:30pm through May 29, Now Go and Act Accordingly is a reflection on our moment; a celebration of the possibilities ahead of us, that is also open to the complicated emotions that surround us. Featuring movement, music, and language, Now Go and Act Accordingly looks at the world with new eyes. It celebrates togetherness, not relief, and acknowledges the simple act of listening can be the most generous act of love we can offer. Not a play, or a conventional production, this 30-minute performance event invites small groups to gather and share a distinctly Target Margin Theater artistic experience. Now Go and Act Accordingly is created and performed by Ali Andre Ali, Leonie Bell, Caitlin Nasema Cassidy, Megan Lang, Anthony Vaughn Merchant, Grace Orr, and Stephanie Weeks.



"Magic in plain sight is one of the ways we at Target Margin Theater often talk about how a theatrical event should feel," says Herskovits. "As we all crave for ways to connect and safely gather, we wanted to create public events that celebrate the beauty that's right in front of us as we look towards the possibilities of what lies ahead. This is the magic in plain sight for all of us to experience."

All performances take place at Target Margin Theater's The Doxsee, located at 232 52nd Street in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn, and follow strict social distancing and safety guidelines. Masks are required of all attendees who will view the storefront performance from the sidewalk. Tickets are very limited. Please visit www.targetmargin.org for more information.

Photo credit: Maria Baranova