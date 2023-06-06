TRANSHUMANCE Will Play the 2023 Queerly Festival at The Kraine Theater

Performances will take place on Saturday, June 17th at 4pm and Thursday, June 22 at 7pm.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Publ Photo 1 Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy Photo 4 Reviews: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James

TRANSHUMANCE Will Play the 2023 Queerly Festival at The Kraine Theater

FRIGID New York will present Ania Upstill’s Transhumance as part of the 2023 Queerly Festival. Performances will take place on Saturday, June 17th at 4pm and Thursday, June 22 at 7pm at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003). Tickets can be purchased on a sliding scale at www.frigid.nyc.

Take a surreal journey through the landscape of gender with Transhumance, winner of a Best Weekly Award for Circus and Physical Theatre at Adelaide Fringe in 2020. Award-winning clown Ania Upstill playfully explores what it means to be a trans human—or any human—in a society where the gender binary often blocks us from the richness of human experience. 

Join theater and circus artist Ania Upstill (they/them) for a heartfelt, physical exploration of gender norms. As a genderqueer and queer performer, the American Kiwi Upstill is excited to bring Transhumance to the Queerly Festival. “I know we will find an audience that needs, wants, and will enjoy this journey,” says Upstill. 

Reviewers called Transhumance 'a work of joy and playfulness – whimsical, witty, and replete with wonder' (TheatreView.org.nz) and 'a deeply personal story of self-identification and a universal experience of gender paradigms' (TheatreScenes.co.nz). The show returns to NYC following 4-star reviews at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where audiences said “my face hurts from smiling!” 

For Upstill, clowning brings buoyancy, joy, and fun into the often-heated conversations around trans and nonbinary identities. “We hear a lot about how difficult it is to be part of a gender minority, for instance having to explain your pronouns all the time. And yes, it is hard,” they say, “but it is also beautiful and exciting to be able to play with all the performative aspects of gender and find what feels right to you.” 

Butch Mermaid Productions believes that representation matters - you can’t be what you can’t see. Putting positive queer and trans stories on the stage helps us not just survive, but thrive. We make art that celebrates the beauty of embracing your authentic self because visible joy is a political act in the struggle for equality. 

Founded in 2014, Queerly is FRIGID New York’s annual celebration of LGBTQA+ artists. Queerly strives for diversity on and off stage, seeking out queer teams and artists of all kinds as well as a wide range of shows and performances. Our goal is to provide a space for queer artists who’ve rarely or never seen their identities portrayed on stage to be able to represent themselves and tell their stories their way, as well as to provide a space for queer celebration, pride, and strength.

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc  




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Joanna Pickerings New Play DONT HARM THE ANIMALS Is Selected To Run At The Chain Theatre Photo
Joanna Pickering's New Play DON'T HARM THE ANIMALS Is Selected To Run At The Chain Theatre Festival

A powerful and shocking new play directed by Melody Brooks, joins the Chain Theatre summer one act festival line up, running June 8th to June 25th.

2
HEAVEN KNOWS Will Receive Debut Readings This Week Photo
HEAVEN KNOWS Will Receive Debut Readings This Week

'HEAVEN KNOWS,' a captivating production featuring book, music, and lyrics by Charles Bloom (known for his works 'Pablo' and 'Insomnia'), will have invitation-only debut readings on June 8th and 9th at 2pm. The venue for this exclusive event is Opera America's Scorca Hall in NYC.

3
World Premiere Of THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS Opens Tonight At New Ohio Theatre Photo
World Premiere Of THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS Opens Tonight At New Ohio Theatre

Untitled Theater Company No. 61's world premiere of THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS opens tonight at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St.) in New York City!

4
Timothy Nolans THE SUGAR PLANT to be Presented At The Chain Summer One Act Festival Photo
Timothy Nolan's THE SUGAR PLANT to be Presented At The Chain Summer One Act Festival

Present Tense Productions has announced that Timothy Nolan's THE SUGAR PLANT, directed by Saki Kawamura, will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer's Chain Theatre One Act Festival in the heart of midtown.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Jessica Hecht Opens Up About Her Intimate Stagetime with Laura Linney Video Video: Jessica Hecht Opens Up About Her Intimate Stagetime with Laura Linney
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You