TINSELTOWN TIPTOE to Hold Workshop Presentation in NYC

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The new original musical comedy Tinseltown Tiptoe will have a workshop presentation in New York City on Thursday, January 7, 2027. The presentation is by invite only.

Tinseltown Tiptoe features a book by Kate Moira Ryan and Nicholas Coster, a score by Heather Reid, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, music direction by Joshua Zecher-Ross and is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer.

Tinseltown Tiptoe is produced by Christine Russell, and the general manager is Bespoke Theatricals.

Set in 1952 Hollywood, Tinseltown Tiptoe is a wickedly entertaining ode to the kill-or-be-killed morality of the Golden Age, when salacious tabloids, studio fixers, and manufactured glamour ruled the town. Rising heartthrob Cliff Stone, handsome, promising, and deeply closeted, is pushed into a studio-arranged marriage with fading star Dora Gentry to conceal his relationship with Mark, a blacklisted writer, and thwart a scorned gossip columnist determined to expose him and destroy his ascent. The sham romance unexpectedly revives Dora's career and fuels her assistant May's screenwriting ambitions, even as it drives Cliff and Mark's relationship to the brink. When scandal finally catches up with them, a long-buried secret from the columnist's own past may be their only way out.

Visit www.TinseltownTiptoe.com for more information.

About the Tinseltown Tiptoe Team

Kate Moira Ryan (Book) is a playwright whose work has been produced nationally and internationally, with published plays through Playscripts, Dramatists Play Service, and Samuel French. Her credits include The Beebo Brinker Chronicles (with Linda S. Chapman) and 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother and The Judy Show (both with Judy Gold), earning two GLAAD Awards along the way. She holds an MFA in Playwriting from Columbia University.

NICHOLAS COSTER (Book) is a writer, playwright, poet and songwriter. Works include: The Gravy, June Mourning(both finalists in the Theatre Works short play festival), Going Back, with Anthony D'Allessandro, and Pip and Boo's Great 'Venture. Coster graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and was a member of the third-year company.

Heather Reid (Music & Lyrics) is the composer and lyricist of Tinseltown Tiptoe. A founding member of The Murmurs, signed to MCA Records, Reid toured internationally and charted in the U.S. and abroad. Highlights from her many songwriting collaborations range from Shakira's “Don't Bother” to work with k.d. lang, Charlotte Caffey, and Jane Wiedlin. For television, she wrote original songs for the multi-episode musical theater arc of Freeform's “Good Trouble.” Her other work as a composer and lyricist includes the musicals E de K and Dear Bernard. Reid is a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Steve Sidwell (Orchestrations). Grammy winner, Tony, Olivier and Emmy nominated Steve Sidwell has featured on numerous albums, television shows, advertising campaigns and films with his distinctive and innovative orchestrations and compositions. Musicals include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, We Will Rock You, Bliss, Bat Out of Hell, Operation Mincemeat, Our House and Our Little Secret. He has worked on chart topping albums with multiple artists including George Michael, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Robbie Williams. Special events and TV shows include the Academy Awards, The King's Coronation Concert and Coachella with Lady Gaga. Film contributions include Bohemian Rhapsody, Moulin Rouge! and Romeo and Juliet.

Michael Mayer (Director) is a Tony Award-winning director whose Broadway work includes Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and the recent revival of Funny Girl. His production of Little Shop of Horrors is now in its sixth year Off-Broadway, and he made his Metropolitan Opera debut with Rigoletto, followed by Marnie, La Traviata, Grounded, and Aida. His film and television credits include A Home at the End of the World, Netflix's Single All the Way, and NBC's “Smash.”

Christine Russell (Producer) is an Executive Producer on the Tony Award–winning Broadway show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Lead Producer on Head Over Heels, the Broadway musical featuring the songs of The Go-Go's. She is a Founding Partner of Hollywood talent agency Evolution Music Partners (EMP), representing an elite group of composers, music supervisors, music editors, songwriters, and recording artists for film, television, visual media, and live entertainment. Christine is excited to be a part of the incredible team bringing Tinseltown Tiptoe to life.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 14 Hrs 57 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming