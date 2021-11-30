THE WOMAN IN BLACK Extended Through March 2022

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announced its limited engagement of Dame Susan Hill's The Woman in Black - a ghost story in a pub, will be extended through winter by popular demand. Tickets are now on sale for performances through March 13, 2022. New dates have also been added especially for the holiday season.

The Woman in Black tells the story of a young lawyer who stumbles upon a small town with a grave secret. Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation comes dramatically alive in Robin Herford's gripping production of Dame Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost novel. The director reunites with actors Ben Porter and David Acton, who both starred in the London stage production, to reprise their roles for this limited engagement in New York.

"I am so delighted by the way New Yorker's have embraced The Woman in Black. We extended our initial run at The McKittrick in 2020 and I'm beyond thrilled to extend it again into 2022." said director Robin Herford.

First presented as a holiday play at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, Dame Susan Hill's The Woman in Black moved to London's West End two years later, and has been enthralling Theatreland audiences ever since. Numerous national and international tours followed over the years.

The McKittrick Hotel provides an intimate setting to weave the story among and around its audience. This site-specific reimagining within a pub marks the first chance audiences have to experience it as originally staged more than 30 years ago.

Performances are offered on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8PM, Sundays at 7PM, and matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 3PM. Holiday performances will also be offered on Tuesday 11/30, 12/7, 12/21 & 12/28 and Monday 12/27 at 8PM. Tickets are priced from $74.

The McKittrick Hotel is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities both for audiences and for the members of our show. Guests attending The Woman in Black will be required to show proof of vaccination upon arrival.

Attendees are welcome to dine at the hotel's rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, before or after the performance. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

The McKittrick Hotel looks forward to welcoming guests back to its award-winning Sleep No More experience in February 2022. Tickets are also on sale for New Year's Eve: The Grand Hotel party and dazzling Speakeasy Magick.

The McKittrick Hotel is located at 530 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001. Tickets are available online at www.mckittrickhotel.com or by calling the Box Office at 212-904-1880.