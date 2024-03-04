THE WHITE CHIP Adds Additional Performance During its Final Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An additional performance has been added for The White Chip, Sean Daniels’ autobiographical recovery comedy currently playing Off-Broadway. Due to demand, a performance has been added on Thursday March 7 at 2pm, during the show's final week. Tickets are available now at www.whitechipplay.com.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller, The White Chip began previews at The Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street) on January 22, 2024, and opened February 1, for a run through March 9, 2024.

In The White Chip, Steven is on top of the world and steps away from his dream job running one of the most exciting theatres in the country, but also an alcoholic spinning out of control. The play follows his life from first sip to first love and all the way to rock bottom, where he begins his wild—hilarious and heartbreaking—journey to recovery.

The cast of The White Chip includes Crystal Dickinson and Jason Tam, and Joe Tapper. Major Curda (KPOP) and Stephanie Weeks serve as understudies.

The creative team for The White Chip features scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costume design by Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Abigail Hoke-Brady and sound design by Leon Rothenberg. Elizabeth Allen is the Stage Manager, Bethany Stewart is the Production Manager, and Nathan Peck is the Associate Director. Casting is by Stephanie Yankwitt & Margaret Dunn, tbd casting co.

The White Chip is produced by Tony Award winner and 2023 Emmy Award nominee Annaleigh Ashford, Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria, Jason Biggs, Emmy and Tony Award winner John Larroquette, renowned recovery activist and author Ryan Hampton, the nonprofit organization The Recovery Project, John Beyer, Shannyn Lambert, Barbara Manocherian, Daryl Roth, Jayne Baron Sherman, Ashley Melone & Nick Mills, Susan Edelstein, Jacob Soroken Porter, and Beth Rosner.

The performance schedule for The White Chip is as follows: Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30pm; Wednesday & Saturday at 1:30pm; Sunday at 3:00pm.

Tickets are $87 and are now on sale at whitechipplay.com.

The White Chip is partnering with TodayTix to offer same-day, exclusive Rush tickets. Every performance day at 9:00 AM, a limited number of $37 Rush tickets (price reflects total cost) are released on a first-come, first-served basis. Download the TodayTix app (for IOS or Android), unlock Rush, and be the first in line for a chance to purchase these coveted seats.