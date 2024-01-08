THE WHITE CHIP Reveals Creative Team, Additional Producers, And Rush Policy

Previews begin January 22.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

The White Chip

The producers of The White Chip have revealed the full creative team for a new production of Sean Daniels' autobiographical recovery comedy, playing Off-Broadway this January. Directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller (Next Fall, Mothers & Sons), previews of The White Chip begin at The Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street) on January 22, 2024, with an opening night set for February 1, for a run through March 9, 2024.

The creative team for The White Chip will feature scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III (Chicken & Biscuits), costume design by Devario Simmons (Bees & Honey), lighting design by Abigail Hoke-Brady (Hippolytos) and sound design by Leon Rothenberg (Babbitt). Peter Royston Is the Stage Manager, Bethany Stewart is the Production Manager, and Nathan Peck is the Associate Director. Casting is by Stephanie Yankwitt &amp; Margaret Dunn, tbd casting co.

The White Chip is also thrilled to announced additional producers joining the production. John Beyer, Linda Karn, Shannyn Lambert, Barbara Manocherian, Daryl Roth, Jayne Baron Sherman, Ashley Melone & Nick Mills, Susan Edelstein, Jacob Soroken Porter, and Beth Rosner join previously announced Tony Award winner and 2023 Emmy Award nominee Annaleigh Ashford (currently starring in the hit Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd), Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria (Tuesdays with Morrie), Jason Biggs (“Orange is the New Black,” The Heidi Chronicles), Emmy and Tony Award winner John Larroquette ("Night Court," How to Succeed...), renowned recovery activist and author Ryan Hampton, and the nonprofit organization The Recovery Project as members of the producing team.  

The cast of The White Chip will include Crystal Dickinson (Clybourne Park), Jason Tam (A Chorus Line), and Joe Tapper (You Can't Take It With You).

In The White Chip, Steven (Tapper) is on top of the world and steps away from his dream job running one of the most exciting theatres in the country, but also an alcoholic spinning out of control. The play follows his life from first sip to first love and all the way to rock bottom, where he begins his wild—hilarious and heartbreaking—journey to recovery.

The performance schedule for The White Chip is as follows:

  • Beginning January 22 - Monday-Saturday at 8:00pm
  • Beginning February 2 - Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30pm; Wednesday & Saturday at 1:30pm; Sunday at 3:00pm

Tickets are $87 and now on sale online.

The White Chip is partnering with TodayTix to offer same-day, exclusive Rush tickets. Every performance day at 9:00 AM, a limited number of $37 Rush tickets (price reflects total cost) are released on a first-come, first-served basis. Download the TodayTix app (for IOS or Android), unlock Rush, and be the first in line for a chance to purchase these coveted seats.




