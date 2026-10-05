THE PICTURES I DRAW: THE SONGS OF MICHAEL COLBY to Premiere at Urban Stages

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In celebration of his 75th Birthday, Urban Stages will pay tribute to lyricist/librettist Michael Colby (Charlotte Sweet, Ludlow Ladd) by presenting The Pictures I Draw: The Songs of Michael Colby as part of 2026 Winter Rhythms, the award-winning music festival produced by Sue Matsuki, benefitting Urban Stages' Outreach Programs. The celebration will be help at Urban Stages Theater on Sunday, December 3 at 3:00pm.

The Pictures I Draw will present songs by Mr. Colby that some say “might have become standards in a different era,” written in collaboration with composers Shelton Becton, Artie Bressler, Giuilano Ciabetta, Andrea Colby, Martin Erskine, James Fradrich, Ned Paul Ginsburg, Paul Katz, Jeffrey Lodin Gerald Jay Markoe, Alex Rybeck, Steven Silverstein, Joseph Thalken, and Jack Urbont.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 10 Hrs 16 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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