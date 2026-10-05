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THE PICTURES I DRAW: THE SONGS OF MICHAEL COLBY to Premiere at Urban Stages

The cast will feature Penny Fuller, Jeff Harnar, and Steve Ross.

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THE PICTURES I DRAW: THE SONGS OF MICHAEL COLBY to Premiere at Urban Stages

In celebration of his 75th Birthday, Urban Stages will pay tribute to lyricist/librettist Michael Colby (Charlotte Sweet, Ludlow Ladd) by presenting The Pictures I Draw: The Songs of Michael Colby as part of 2026 Winter Rhythms, the award-winning music festival produced by Sue Matsuki, benefitting Urban Stages' Outreach Programs. The celebration will be help at Urban Stages Theater on Sunday, December 3 at 3:00pm.

The Pictures I Draw will present songs by Mr. Colby that some say “might have become standards in a different era,” written in collaboration with composers Shelton Becton, Artie Bressler, Giuilano Ciabetta, Andrea Colby, Martin Erskine, James Fradrich, Ned Paul Ginsburg, Paul Katz, Jeffrey Lodin Gerald Jay Markoe, Alex Rybeck, Steven Silverstein, Joseph Thalken, and Jack Urbont.

The cast will feature Nikita Burshteyn, Donna English, Tommy Ferolano, Penny Fuller, Alex Getlin, Henry Gregory, Jeff Harnar, Jay Aubrey Jones, Rene Katz, John LaLonde, Rob Langeder, Amy London, Stacie Perlman, Stephanie Pope, Isabel Robin, Steve Ross, Jane Seaman, Daryl Sherman, Beth Siegling, Megan Styrna, Deborah Tranelli, Joshua Turchin and Stuart Zagnit. Musical Director: Michael Lavine. Directed by: Eric Michael Gillett.

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