THE NEW ENGLANDERS Begins Performances at MTC Tonight

Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of The New Englanders, the new play by Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God) and directed by Saheem Ali (Sugar in Our Wounds), begins performances tonight at MTC's The Studio at Stage II - The Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series (131 West 55th Street). Opening night is set for Wednesday, October 2.

Can you ever really live the life you envisioned? In a mixed race family, a teenaged daughter and her dads are all trying to find happiness. Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of her sleepy New England town where she feels hopelessly trapped. Her fathers are being pulled in different directions of their own, one trying to re-connect with an old love, the other clinging to the path he always believed would be their future.

Saheem Ali (Sugar in our Wounds) directs the MTC debut of Jeff Augustin's (Little Children Dream of God) newest play.

The cast of The New Englanders features Teagle F. Bougere (Socrates, A Raisin In the Sun), Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart, Next Fall), Crystal Finn (Kingdom Come), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights), Uly Schlesinger ("Chicago Med") and Kara Young (Hair Wolf).

The New Englanders' creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Alan C. Edwards (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), and Michael Thurber (original music).

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including 7 Pulitzer Prizes and 27 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include INK by James Graham, Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney; the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner Cost of Living by Martyna Majok; Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; August Wilson's Jitney and The Piano Lesson; Heisenberg by Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Airline Highway by Lisa D'Amour; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein; Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John Patrick Shanley; The Commons of Pensacola by Amanda Peet; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Fur by David Ives; Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage; Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain'tMisbehavin', the Fats Waller musical. For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.





