THE MORBS Extended Through November From Egg & Spoon
The production stars Emma Kikue, Rachel Ravel, Jennifer Regan, and Alexandra Templer in a play about three reconnecting friends.
Ahead of its first preview on October 26, Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective, under the leadership of Artistic Director Liam Lonegan, has extended the world premiere of The Morbs, a comedic thriller about friendship and the people we become, to November 21. Written by Jen Diamond, a 2025/2026 member of Clubbed Thumb's Early Career Writers Group, and directed by Lily Kanter Riopelle, The Morbs is set to open on Monday, November 2 with performances taking place at A.R.T./New York Theatre's Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre (502 W 53rd St).
When their sorority reunion is interrupted by an outbreak of a terrifying illness known as “The Morbs,” three former best friends take shelter in a cabin deep in the snowy woods of New Hampshire. Forced into close quarters after five years apart, the women rekindle old connections and conflicts as they discover the new people they've become. But the snow is falling fast and “The Morbs” is lurking just outside the cabin's door. When it comes knocking, will the friendship that once held them together be enough to get them through the night?
The cast of The Morbs includes Emma Kikue (Disruption, God Said This), Rachel Ravel (benevolent), Jennifer Regan (Born Yesterday, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf), and Alexandra Templer (Hulu's Only Murders in the Building).
“The Morbs is my love letter to long-term female friendships and how foundational relationships can adapt as we age and transform into different versions of ourselves,” says playwright Jen Diamond. “It's also kind of a thriller—what's scarier than realizing the people who are supposed to love you best might not understand you at all?”
“Jen has written a play that asks fundamental questions like, 'What are the essential qualities that make me who I am?' and 'How much can I change while remaining myself?'” says director Lily Kanter Riopelle. “And over time, we become the keepers of each other's previous selves. Friendship is a kind of time machine: it lets us revisit the people we used to be. But it's also a mirror, reflecting our current selves back to us. The Morbs lives in the tension between those two things.”
The creative team for The Morbs includes Chris & Justin Swader (scenic design), Avery Reed (costume design), Paige Seber (lighting design), Willow Funkhouser (movement director), and Jessica Forella (production stage manager). The Morbs is produced by Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective in partnership with Ali Sousa and Max Faye.
Twenty-seven performances of The Morbs will take place October 26 – November 21, 2026, at A.R.T./New York Theatre's Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre, located at 502 W 53rd St. Critics are welcome as of Wednesday, October 28, for an opening on Monday, November 2. The performance schedule is Monday through Friday at 7:30 PM and Saturday at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM. The running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.
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