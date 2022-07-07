THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN Begins Performances Tonight at Theatre Row

Gordon Leary and Julia Meinwald's The Magnificent Seven, a new musical about the 1996 U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics team, begins its limited run July 7 at Theatre Row. Performances continue through July 17.

The cast includes Libby Servais (Wicked, Lysistrata Jones), Holly Gould (Suffs, The Ferryman), Allison Posner (John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch), and Amy Linden (The Bridges of Madison County) with Sam Heldt, MinJi Kim, Ellen Condon Macy, Evan Maltby, Josslyn Shaw, Racquel Williams, and Lynne Marie Rosenberg, the creator and host of AllArts' Emmy-nominated Famous Cast Words.

Directed by Nikki DiLoreto (SIX The Musical, Soft Power), The Magnificent Seven features music by Julia Meinwald and book and lyrics by Gordon Leary (Pregnancy Pact, The Loneliest Girl in the World.)

The production features music direction by Alex Ratner (The Bobby Darin Story, MD; Tyrell, composer), choreography by Jessica Walker (SIX The Musical), scenic design by Meredith Ries (Love In Hate Nation), lighting design by Shannon Clarke (Chicken & Biscuits), sound design by Elisabeth Weidner (Funny Girl, Trevor), and costume design by Jennifer Chi. Kelly Soares is Production Stage Manager and Hannah Sgambellone is Line Producer. The limited run is produced in association with Steve Kyriakis.

The Magnificent Seven follows the 1996 U.S Women's Olympic Gymnastics team - Amanda Borden, Amy Chow, Dominique Dawes, Shannon Miller, Dominique Moceanu, Jaycie Phelps, and Kerri Strug - on their quest to win team gold at the 1996 Atlanta games, imagining the gymnasts' inner lives as they work to get their faces on the Wheaties box, all leading up to a star-making (and ankle-busting) vault heard 'round the world.

For tickets ($45-$60) and more information, visit www.magnificentsevenmusical.com.