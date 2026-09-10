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THE LIVING ROOM AND DEATH to be Presented at The Tank

Performances will run October 22 - November 1, 2026.

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THE LIVING ROOM AND DEATH to be Presented at The Tank

The Tank will present the limited-run premiere of Katrin Arefy's The Living Room and Death, directed by Ali Kamran. The sharp, dark domestic farce runs October 22 to November 1, 2026 at The Tank NYC.

Rule number one in this household: whatever you do, do not say the 'D' word. Set in a living room where the landline rings with increasingly grim news, an eccentric family spirals into high-speed denial as they attempt to outrun the inevitable. Instead of facing mortality head-on, they deploy an arsenal of frantic, manic distractions-unaware that the Angel of Death and the fallen angel Azazel are lurking right beside the sofa, watching the earthly meltdown unfold.

Fast, bittersweet, and relentlessly funny, The Living Room and Death takes a sharp look at humanity's most desperate coping mechanism: avoiding reality by obsessing over the absurd.

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