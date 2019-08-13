THE LAST JEW OF BOYLE HEIGHTS Will Play Final Two Performances

Aug. 13, 2019  

The Last Jew of Boyle Heights by Steve Greenstein, after a terrific Spring/Summer run will play it's final two performances Sunday August 18th and 25th at 7:30 pm. Playing at the Historic Actors' Temple Theater located at 339 West 47th street NYC.

Set in the Industrial East Side of Los Angeles, three survivors meet on a factory floor amongst poor wages, deportations, and fading memories. The play has been resonating with audiences interested in the current immigration and border crisis. Tkts are available at Telecharge, at the theater box office 45 minutes before curtain, TDF, and at the TKTs booth after 3pm on Sunday August 18th and August 25th



