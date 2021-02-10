THE LAST FIVE YEARS, F*CK 7TH GRADE, and More Come to Broadway on Demand

Broadway On Demand will several special events perfect for at-home celebrations of Galentine's Day, Palentine's Day and/or Valentine's Day, including Jill Sobule's one woman show from City Theatre F*ck 7th Grade and the Southwark Playhouse production of Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk Award-winning musical, The Last Five Years.

Additionally, the online world premiere of The Play with Rocky Bleier, an intimate portrait of famed Pittsburgh Steeler, four-time Super Bowl Champion and wounded warrior, Rocky Bleier has been extended for the second time and will now stream through March.

In Pittsburgh's City Theatre Company's world premiere concert film, F*ck 7th Grade, award-winning singer-songwriter Jill Sobule - whose hit songs include "Supermodel" and the original "I Kissed a Girl" - takes audiences through a Rock'n'roll celebration of coming of age and coming out.

Directed by Obie Award winner Lisa Peterson and filmed live at the Drive-In Stage at Hazelwood Green, the creative team includes Julie Wolf (Music Director), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Madison Hack (Costume Design), Cat Wilson (Lighting Design), Zachary Beattie-Brown (Sound Design), Jinah Lee (Stage Manager), Clare Drobot (Dramaturg), and Human Habits (Videographers).

The first-ever streamed production of The Last Five Years, recorded live at the Southwark Playhouse, returns for an encore presentation this February 12 - 19.

The Last Five Years is an emotionally powerful and intimate show about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The musical's unconventional structure unfolds as Cathy tells her story in reverse, from the end of their turbulent relationship, whilst Jamie tells his story chronologically from the spark of their initial meeting. The two characters meet only once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. Now, this iconic musical returns in a bold new actor-musician production with the actors on stage at all times and playing the piano to add a new narrative dimension to the story, accompanied by a four-piece band. The cast features Molly Lynch (Cathy) and Oli Higginson (Jamie) with musicians Elaine Ambridge, Ryan Webber, and Andy Crick.

The creative team for this production includes director Jonathan O'Boyle, musical director George Dyer, choreographer Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt, sound designer Adam Fisher, casting director Jane Deitch, stage manager Lara Mattison, assistant stage manager Grace Currie, production manager Seb Cannings and is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment in association with Edward Prophet and People Entertainment Group.

For access to the complete and ever-expanding Broadway on Demand library, subscribe at BroadwayOnDemand.com.