 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE KICK INSIDE to Premiere at HERE Arts Center This Fall

Performances will take place on October 21-November 7.

By:
THE KICK INSIDE to Premiere at HERE Arts Center This Fall

HERE Arts Center and THE MILLION UNDERSCORES _ _  will present the World Premiere of The Kick Inside at HERE Arts Center, October 21-November 7. The cast will be announced in September. 

The Kick Inside is a Kate Bush-inspired exquisite corpse of a play written by thirteen New York City based playwrights. The story follows Alenka, a woman who grows awfully tired of the way that people talk to one another and begins experimenting with language in every scene of this one-and-a-half-act play. Visually rich and littered with strange phenomena, action sequences, dogs, algorithm possessions, hitmen and a world that speaks back, The Kick Inside uncovers a lost city that tilts language to ask where words come from within us, and how deeply we transform each other's emotional fabrics. 

The creative team will include Set, Props & Costume Design by Normandy Sherwood (Psychic Self Defense at HERE; Permanent Caterpillar at The Brick), Lightning Design by Daisy Long (mi.nority with WP Theater/Colt Coeur; The Ask at wild project), and Sound Design by Robin Margolis (Baby Butcher Choke For Free at The Brick; Actua 1 at The Collapsible Hole) with Creative Producer John Del Gaudio (Producer at The Mercury Store). The performance will run approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission.

THE KICK INSIDE to Premiere at HERE Arts Center This Fall Image

Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

A Baby For Me? No Thank You, Please! in Off-Broadway A Baby For Me? No Thank You, Please!
Soho Playhouse (9/18-9/19)
LA GRINGA in Off-Broadway LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign! in Off-Broadway Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign!
Soho Playhouse (9/17-9/17)
Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign! in Off-Broadway Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign!
Soho Playhouse (9/20-9/20)
13 The Musical in Off-Broadway 13 The Musical
Griffin Theatre (8/14-8/23) PHOTOS
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA in Off-Broadway LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS in Off-Broadway EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets