THE KICK INSIDE to Premiere at HERE Arts Center This Fall

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

HERE Arts Center and THE MILLION UNDERSCORES _ _ will present the World Premiere of The Kick Inside at HERE Arts Center, October 21-November 7. The cast will be announced in September.

The Kick Inside is a Kate Bush-inspired exquisite corpse of a play written by thirteen New York City based playwrights. The story follows Alenka, a woman who grows awfully tired of the way that people talk to one another and begins experimenting with language in every scene of this one-and-a-half-act play. Visually rich and littered with strange phenomena, action sequences, dogs, algorithm possessions, hitmen and a world that speaks back, The Kick Inside uncovers a lost city that tilts language to ask where words come from within us, and how deeply we transform each other's emotional fabrics.

The creative team will include Set, Props & Costume Design by Normandy Sherwood (Psychic Self Defense at HERE; Permanent Caterpillar at The Brick), Lightning Design by Daisy Long (mi.nority with WP Theater/Colt Coeur; The Ask at wild project), and Sound Design by Robin Margolis (Baby Butcher Choke For Free at The Brick; Actua 1 at The Collapsible Hole) with Creative Producer John Del Gaudio (Producer at The Mercury Store). The performance will run approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission.

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming