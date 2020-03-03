THE INCIDENT ROOM to Make US Premiere Off Broadway at 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) will welcome the US premiere of THE INCIDENT ROOM, written by Olivia Hirst and David Byrne and directed by Beth Flintoff and David Byrne. Produced by New Diorama Theatre and Greenwich Theatre for Brits Off Broadway, THE INCIDENT ROOM begins performances on Thursday, April 23 for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 24. Press Opening is Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 pm. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7:00 pm; Saturday at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm; Sunday at 2:00 pm, with an added performance on Sunday, April 26 at 7 pm. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members). Tickets are available by calling the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or by visiting www.59e59.org. The running time is 140 minutes, including intermission.



Following the award-winning production of Secret Life of Humans (Brits Off Broadway, 2018), New Diorama Theatre presents a forensic examination of the real-life case that broke the British police force and sent shock waves around the world.



It's 1977, and the West Yorkshire Police are working on the biggest investigation in British history. Sergeant Megan Winterburn joins the detectives working around the clock to find the man known as the Yorkshire Ripper. With public pressure mounting, and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher threatening to take over the case herself, the police resort to increasingly audacious attempts to catch the killer.



This production follows the gripping, untold story of the Millgarth Incident Room, where the biggest manhunt in British criminal history took place, ultimately changing the course of modern police investigation tactics. The Yorkshire Ripper investigation lasted five years and logged over two million hours of police work, becoming an international scandal. So many files, lines of inquiry and incident cards were created that the floor of the incident room needed to be reinforced to avoid the police station collapsing under the weight of the amassed paper.



Based upon the book Wicked Beyond Belief by Sunday Times Magazine investigative reporter Michael Bilton, The Incident Room brings to vivid life the casefile that rocked Yorkshire residents to their core in a production called "completely compelling to watch... intelligent, imaginative and, most of all, damn interesting" (The Stage).



The cast features Katy Brittain (RSC Live's Romeo and Juliet); Colin R. Campbell (PBS's Unforgotten); Peter Clements (Pennyworth on Epix); Ben Eagle (Aladdin at the Tewkesbury Roses Theatre); Natasha Magigi (Don Quixote with the RSC in the West End); Charlotte Melia (Heather at the Bush Theatre and for BBC Radio4), and Jamie Samuel (Off West End Award-winner, Best Actor, for Jumpers For Goalposts with Paines Plough/Bush Theatre).



The design team includes Patrick Connellan (set design); Zakk Hein (digital design); Greg Cebula (lighting design); Yaiza Varona (composer and sound design); and Ronnie Dorsey (costume design). The Company Stage Manager is Rachel Pryce. The US AEA Stage Manager is Veronica Aglow.

