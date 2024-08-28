THE HOT FESTIVAL 2024 Comes To Dixon Place

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready for a tantalizing celebration of LGBTQ+ artistry as the HOT Festival at Dixon Place from September 6, 2024 to September 21, 2024.

This year's festival is an eclectic, zany, irreverent, and charming lineup of performances that embrace diversity, upset norms, and showcase extraordinary talent from the LGBTQ+ community.

Located in the heart of the Lower East Side, Dixon Place has been a haven for experimental, absurd, and avant-garde performances since 1986. This festival continues Dixon's (near 40-year) tradition of providing a platform for innovative works that explore themes of identity, lust, love, and social justice. This year's lineup includes a diverse array of solo works, musicals, readings, and special events featuring LGBTQ+ playwrights, directors, literary artists, dancers, comedians, and performers.

In its 32nd year, this year's festival is a curation of established and emerging artists with new queer work. Dixon Place is located at 161A Chrystie Street, between Delancey and Rivington. The “priceless” tickets for Lounge and Mainstage acts range from $10 - $25.

On September 6th, at 7:30pm, HOT kicks off with a “speed-dating” line-up of HOT show teasers. These 2-minute excerpts give audience members a chance to pick which shows they will come back to see in full form. This opening event, in the Dixon Place lounge, allows the audience to get drinks and toast the performers all night long.

A sampling of shows are:

Opening Night Party, Sept 6, 2024 - Meet the artists and see special performances.

The Breast Sessions: Titty Ditties & Other Poetic Witticisms - Music, poetry, and speculative absurdities from a black woman out here rocking the clown tits colonialism grew!

La Fusion: Susana Cook and Friends - A raucous cabaret that brings together legendary downtown performers.

The Personal is Political - Gay Male Poets Reckon with Identity on 9/11.

Glory W(hole) Curated by Lili Pujol & Mateo Hurtado - A Queer BIPOC comedy show with a hole. Curated & hosted by Lili Pujol & Mateo Rodríguez-Hurtado.

The End of Incorporated Filth by Chloé Hayat on the closing night, September 21st.

Tickets for the HOT Festival shows are on sale now and can be purchased through the Dixon Place website or at the box office. Early booking is highly encouraged as performances are expected to sell out quickly.

For more information about the festival, performance schedules, and ticket sales, please visit http://dixonplace.org/category/hot-festival/

About Dixon Place:

Dixon Place is a celebrated experimental theater dedicated to the development of new performance works. Since its founding in 1986, it has provided a creative space for artists and audiences to explore contemporary issues through innovative theatrical experiences.

Comments