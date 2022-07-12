THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER, New Musical By Paul Gordon, Will Receive Two-Week Developmental Lab

Amas Musical Theatre, in association with Jim Kierstead and Broadway Factor, will present a two-week developmental lab of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street). There will be two (2) performances: Thursday, July 28th @2:30pm and Friday, July 29th @1:00pm. Seating is limited. RSVP at boxoffice@amasmusical.org. For further information, visit www.amasmusical.org.

In The Gospel According to Heather, Heather Krebs just wants a boyfriend. But how can she even navigate her way through high school if she might be the New Messiah? A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this eclectic pop musical.

"I'm delighted to be working with Paul Gordon whose work I have admired for so long," says Donna Trinkoff. "The Gospel According to Heather is an offbeat pop musical that raises questions about feelings of "otherness" and the dogma of religion. These are good questions for our time."

"When longtime friend and collaborator Paul Gordon reached out about his latest work I could not have been more blown away by this wonderful piece," said Jim Kierstead. "It includes every message I want to get out into the world in this loving, quirky, and one of a kind musical. I can't wait to share it with everyone!"

Directed and choreographed by Rachel Klein, the cast features Travis Artz (Awesome 80s Prom), Bradley Dean (Dear Evan Hansen), Badia Farha (School of Rock), Gabriella Green (Fiddler on the Roof - Nat'l tour), Darren Hayes (Notes From Now), Bryson Jacobi Jackson, Nancy Opel(Wicked), Marissa Rosen (Bedbugs The Musical), Adi Roy (Jagged Little Pill), Chloe Gabriella McSwain, and Brittany Nicole Williams (The Prom). The stage manager is Morgan Holbrook. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.

Bios

Paul Gordon (Book/Music/Lyrics) was nominated for a 2001 Tony Award for composing the music and lyrics to the musical Jane Eyre. He won the 2015 Jeff Award for Best New Work for his book, music and lyrics for Sense and Sensibility. He is the recipient of the 2009 Ovation Award for his music and lyrics to Daddy Long Legs which has had productions all over the world, and was nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, an Off-Broadway Alliance Award and three Outer Critic Circle awards. His musicals Pride and Prejudice, Emma, No One Called Ahead and Estella Scrooge can be streamed on StreamingMusicals.com. paulgordonmusic.com

Rachel Klein (Director/Choreographer) Off-Broadway Direction: Red Roses, Green Gold (Minetta Lane Theatre/featuring the music of the Grateful Dead); Around the World in 80 Days (The Davenport Theatre); The Anthem ( "What makes this show pop is the bracing vision of its director, Rachel Klein."-The New York Times). Selected NYC: Tink! (NYMF); More Than All the World (adapted from Marlowe's Edward II); Circus of Circus (The House of Yes). Selected Regional: The Suffragist (Gallagher Bluedorn Theatre, IA), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Co-Lab Arts NJ), 54 The Musical (The House of Independents NJ). Ms. Klein is the director/showrunner of the hit audio series, The World to Come, frequent choreographer for Night of 1000 Stevies, founding member of Iconoclast Theatre Collective, and directed the charity roast of Michael Musto raising funds for the Callen Lorde Community Health Center, which featured appearances by Rosie O'Donnell, Bruce Vilanch, and Bianca Del Rio. For more info: www.rachelkleindirector.com.

Jodie A. Moore (Music Director) - Broadway : Six,Tina, Caroline or Change Revival, Waitress, If/Then, American Idiot, Hair, 9 to 5 the Musical, Spring Awakening, and Hairspray. Off-Broadway: Fat Camp The Musical, Rent, Toxic Avenger. 1st National Tours: 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Hairspray, Aida, Rent, and Footloose The Musical. She has played in numerous Broadway and Off - Broadway orchestras. Her most important credits are her daughters, Sofia and Hattie.

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) is a non-profit, multi-ethnic theatrical organization founded in 1968 by Ms. Rosetta LeNoire. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals, the celebration of cultural equity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of inner-city young people. Amas celebrates its impact in pioneering multi-ethnic casting in the American Theatre and reiterates its commitment to this reflection of our diverse society. In recent years, Amas has emerged as a leading not-for-profit laboratory for new musicals, the most recent being Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, ¡Americano!, Broadway and the Bard, starring Len Cariou and Red Eye of Love, which was awarded the Joseph A. Callaway Award for Outstanding Choreography. Its production of The Other Josh Cohen received six 2013 Drama Desk nominations including Outstanding Musical, a 2013 Lucille Lortel nomination for Outstanding Musical, and a 2013 Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for Best New Musical. Other shows that Amas has developed include A Taste of Chocolate, Triassic Parq, The Countess of Storyville, Distant Thunder, Marry Harry, Me and Miss Monroe, Aesop & Company, Signs of Life, Wanda's World, Shout! The Mod Musical, Lone Star Love, From My Hometown, Zanna, Don't!, 4 Guys Named Jose and Stormy Weather: Reimagining Lena Horne. Amas education programs include the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy, Lens on Live Theatre and in-school theatre arts residencies designed in partnership with elementary, middle, and high schools.

Jim Kierstead (Producer) is an Emmy, Olivier, and six-time Tony Award-winning producer of the Broadway, touring, Toronto, and London productions of Kinky Boots, the revival of Pippin, Hadestown, The Inheritance, Company, and The Lehman Trilogy. Founder of digital content company Broadway Virtual. Upcoming: Borrowed, The Red Light.

Broadway Factor is a theatrical production company dedicated to promoting diversity and fostering new voices in American theater. It was co-founded by Jim Kierstead, William Fernandez, Deborah Ramirez, and the late George Cabrera. Broadway Factor served as executive producer of Miami's longest-running immersive play, The Amparo Experience.