THE GOLDSMITH and THE ROAD TO JERUSALEM to be Featured in MONDAYS AT THE DR2

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Vineyard Theatre will present two upcoming readings as part of their ongoing Mondays at the DR2 reading series: The Goldsmith, written and performed by Sharone Sayegh, directed by Zachary Prince with sound composition & music arrangements by Avi Amon, and The Road to Jerusalem, A Play in Seven Scenes by Nicky Glossman, with James Glossman and read by Eilis Cahill, Joe Morton, Jay O. Sanders, and David Strathairn.

The Goldsmith will be presented on Monday, November 9 at 7:00 PM and The Road to Jerusalem will be presented on Monday, November 30, 7:00PM.

About The Goldsmith:

Stemming from her family's true journey, Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit, Come From Away) weaves a remarkable story through the golden jewelry passed down in her family across borders, cultures, and generations. Each treasured piece reveals another chapter – from Iraq to Israel and ultimately to America – as she wrestles with identity, belonging, and the complexities of love and acceptance. Moving, surprising, and deeply personal, The Goldsmith invites audiences to investigate the stories and legacies with which we adorn ourselves throughout our lives.

About The Road to Jerusalem:

The Road to Jerusalem intertwines seven interconnected stories of hope, hunger, and destiny in the unforgiving American West. Set in and around the small town of Jerusalem, Arizona in 1879, this emotionally charged new play is a thought-provoking journey through the challenges of making a new world from the remnants of the old.

Tickets to The Goldsmith are now on sale to Vineyard Theatre members. The public on sale is October 8 and can be purchased at https://vineyardtheatre.org/. Tickets to The Road to Jerusalem will go on sale to Vineyard Theatre members on October 27th and to the public on October 29th. All reading series tickets are $37.80 and general admission.

Memberships are now on sale for The Vineyard's 2026–2027 season. Three-ticket packages start at $220. Theatre Artist and Under 40 memberships start at $40. All memberships ensure the earliest access to tickets at a fraction of regular prices. To purchase and for more information, visit https://vineyardtheatre.org/memberships/ or call the box office at 212-353-0303.

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