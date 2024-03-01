THE EFFECT to Begin Previews This Weekend at The Shed

Previews begin on Sunday, March 3 for the exclusive U.S. presentation of a new production of The Effect, the acclaimed play examining love and ethics by Lucy Prebble (HBO’s “Succession”) and directed by Jamie Lloyd (Cyrano de Bergerac at BAM, A Doll’s House; Betrayal on Broadway; upcoming Sunset Boulevard). The production is being presented by The Shed (Alex Poots, Artistic Director; Madani Younis, Chief Executive Producer) with The National Theatre in association with The Jamie Lloyd Company. The Effect plays for a strictly limited four-week run in The Shed’s Griffin Theater, March 3 – 31, 2024, with an official opening set for Wednesday evening, March 13.



The Effect features Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, The Lazarus Project) as “Tristan” and Taylor Russell (Bones and All, Waves) as “Connie”, participants in a clinical drug trial who begin an illicit romance, alongside Michele Austin (This Is Going to Hurt, Cyrano de Bergerac) as “Dr. Lorna James” and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Tina Turner: The Musical) as “Dr. Toby Sealey”.



As Connie and Tristan explore their attraction to each other, how can they be sure it’s the real thing and not an exhilarating side effect of the new antidepressant they’re taking? The supervising doctors begin to ask themselves questions too: where do they draw the line between love and ethics?

"The concurrent mastery of cinematic performances, sculptural lighting design, and immersive hip-hop influenced score is just the kind of interdisciplinary theater making that is so compelling for our times. It’s an honor to premiere The National Theater's production of this modern classic for our New York audiences,” said Alex Poots, The Shed’s Artistic Director.



“In this production, Jamie Lloyd, one of the world’s great theater directors, again demonstrates the urgency of his work and its ability to attract diverse and intersectional audiences while Lucy Prebble, a global icon of contemporary writing, displays her intellectual rigor and imagination in drawing us into the moral dilemma of the play. Complemented by a revered cast, whose chemistry is compelling and seductive, this production forces us to confront its exploration of courage and vulnerability along with the characters on stage,” said Madani Younis, Chief Executive Producer.



“Lucy Prebble’s The Effect first entranced our audiences at The National Theatre in 2012 and we were ecstatic to have it back this summer with Jamie Lloyd's bold direction. This wonderful cast bought a new-found intensity to this unique love story that I hope will resonate as beautifully in New York as it has in London. We are delighted to be back presenting work in New York and collaborating with The Shed for the first time,” Rufus Norris, National Theatre Director.



The creative team includes set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, composition by Michael “Mikey J” Asante, sound design by George Dennis, movement direction by Sarah Golding and Yukiko Masui (SAY), fight direction by Kate Waters, intimacy coordination by Ingrid Mackinnon, and casting by Alastair Coomer CDG.

This production of The Effect was originally produced in London by The National Theatre in association with The Jamie Lloyd Company and ran August 1 through October 7, 2023. The play was first produced in 2012 in London by The National Theatre.



PERFORMANCES AND TICKETING

The production plays Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 PM: Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2PM. For tickets pricing and additional information about the production, visit TheShed.org.