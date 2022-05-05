THE ALIENS MAKE THANKSGIVING DINNER Announced For Global Forms Theatre Festival

Rattlestick Theater and New York Theatre Salon recently announced their 3rd Annual Global Forms Theater Festival. Running June 1st-12th 2022, and showcasing over 100 theater artists from 34 different countries, this twelve-day theatrical event celebrates and uplifts the work of immigrant and international theater artists living in the United States and abroad.

Tickets are now available for one of the Mainstage productions, "The Aliens Make Thanksgiving Dinner," with shows on Friday June 10th at 7.30pm, Saturday June 11th at 2pm and Sunday June 12th at 7.30pm. Tickets can be reserved here.

"The Aliens Make Thanksgiving Dinner" is a new devised play that is co-written, co-directed and performed by James Clements (Scotland), Derya Celikkol (Turkey) and Maamoun Tobbo (Lebanon), and created by an all immigrant artistic team. The play tells the story of three foreign theatre artists, desperately trying to create the next "Great American Play" to secure their ever-elusive green cards. As they gather in an empty theatre on Thanksgiving night to cook up this new play, these immigrants struggle to find their place in the American theatre, and understand where their cultural identities lie in the process. As they cook, play and talk, food and theatre become metaphors for belonging, survival and the never-ending creative process. This absurdist meta-theatrical play-in-process asks prescient questions about the American theatre - and American life - today.

The creative team includes Luis Marciliano (Brazil) for set and props, Nori Hung (Hong Kong) for sound, Dan Wang (China) for costumes and Alexandra Vásquez Dheming (El Salvador) for lights. The stage management team includes Josie Wiegandt as PSM and Zeynep Akca as ASM. Hany Osman (Egypt) will act as photographer and videographer for the project.

Through a series of in-person and online events, including performances of original works, panel discussions, workshops, and more, this year's Global Forms Theater Festival centers around the theme "Reunited", a timely theme in the face of global division, war and conflict. This Festival gives a critical opportunity to uplift the voices of International Artists during this global pandemic and to share those works with audiences around the world. All events are free and open to the public.

Founded in 1994, Rattlestick Theater produces ambitious plays to inspire empathy and provoke conversation that will lead to positive social change. Rattlestick Theater has a deep commitment to producing fierce works, in partnership with community organizations, that challenge and stimulate audiences to confront the complexities of our culture.