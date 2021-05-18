THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES to Host Special Edition to Support Asian Americans Advancing Justice

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues will host a special edition tonight in support of Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC. The evening has been guest curated by Victor Malana Maog and Sung Rno, and performances will be available on IGTV @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. Fourteen actors have been paired with writers who have crafted unique pieces especially for their actors. From 6 PM until 10 PM, new monologues will be published every 15 minutes.

The actors performing the series of Viral Monologues will include: Deborah S. Craig, Eugene Young, Francesca McKenzie, Jackie Chung, Ken Leung, Louis Ozawa, Manu Narayan, Maureen Sebastian, Pun Bandhu, Raymond Lee, Sarah Lo, Stephen Park, Aaron Yoo and Hudson Yang.

Alvin Eng, Anna Ouyang Moench, A. Rey Pamatmat, Carla Ching, Dipika Guha, Dustin H. Chinn, Ins Choi, Keiko Green, Madhuri Shekar, Melisa Tien, Stefani Kuo 郭佳怡, Vichet Chum and Sung Rno wrote the monologues.

Victor Malana Maog and Sung Rno said: "We jumped at the opportunity to spotlight and support Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC) with the help of some very talented and generous artists. This is only a small sampling of what communities, organizations, and allies can do when the going gets - well - rough. Pull together, roll up our collective sleeves, and try to build a better, safer, more equitable world for all of us. At this critical time, it's important that the Asian American community is not just seen, but heard, on our own terms. We've learned that words do matter; but as much as they can tear down, words can also lift up, change minds and hearts. We are thrilled to be working with The 24 Hours Plays to celebrate Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month and send the AAJC some much deserved love, attention, and resources. Like AAJC's mission, we want to give voice to the strength, resilience and beautiful, even messy, diversity of our community."

Join Asian Americans Advancing Justice - AAJC on their mission to advance the civil and human rights for Asian Americans and to build and promote a fair and equitable society for all by donating today. https://www.giveinmay.org/story/24aajc

Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated over 400 new free-to-view theater pieces that have been viewed millions of times. Actors and writers from across the American arts and entertainment industry have come together to write, rehearse, perform and produce new works in just 24 hours. The incredible lineup of luminaries who have written and performed for the Viral Monologues includes Alan Arkin, Wayne Brady, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Broderick, David Cross, Hugh Dancy, Andre De Shields, Daveed Diggs, Dagmara Domínczyk, Rachel Dratch, Minnie Driver, Jesse Eisenberg, Raul Esparza, Marcia Gay Harden, Santino Fontana, Tavi Gevinson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, William Jackson Harper, Daniel Dae Kim, Richard Kind, Aja Naomi King, David Lindsay-Abaire, Kenneth Lonergan, Vella Lovell, Zosia Mamet, Alex Moffat, Cynthia Nixon, Lynn Nottage, Brittany O'Grady, Larry Owens, Ashley Park, Pedro Pascal, David Hyde Pierce, Danny Pudi, AnnaSophia Robb, Andre Royo, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Shannon, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Wilson, Rita Wilson and many more.

New editions of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues stream on select Tuesday nights on IGTV @24hourplays, on The 24 Hour Plays' Facebook and YouTube channels, and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/.