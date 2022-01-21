THAT SH$T DON'T WORK! DOES IT? Comes to the 2022 FRIGID Festival Next Month

Howie Hypnotize will present That sh$t don't work! Does it? written and directed by Howie Jones. The production will be presented as part of the 2022 FRIGID Festival at The Kraine Theater (85 E Fourth St New York, NY) with performances on Thursday, February 17 at 10:30pm, Saturday, February 19 at 8:15pm, Tuesday, February 22 at 8:45pm, Thursday, February 24 at 7pm, and Saturday, February 26 at 1:15pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc but you can always pay what you can. The performance will run approximately 47 minutes, with no intermission.

Howie Hypnotize: That sh$t don't work! Does it? Is a psychological journey down the rabbit hole of how we perceive language and suggestion. The show is designed to challenge the audience's perception of beliefs and the capability of the human mind.

Howie Hypnotize is a New York favorite. Howie started his journey with the fringe festivals in 2017 and now has been seen at the Rochester Eastman Theatre, The Rochester, FRIGID New York, Philly and Pittsburgh Fringe Festivals, The Comedy at the Carlson, Photo City Improv, and many high schools and colleges. Howie is a New York artist that performs all over the US.

FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc