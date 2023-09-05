Submit Your Theatrical Work to Downtown Urban Arts Festival for its 22nd Annual Season in June 2024

Downtown Urban Arts Festival is seeking theatrical works (plays, musicals, and solo performances) for its 22nd anuual season to be held in June 2024 in the Theatre District in New York City.

DUAF supports diverse, new, and emerging voices from America's burgeoning multicultural landscape. Over 200 playwrights have participated in DUAF and some have gone on to greater success on Broadway and have claimed top prizes such as the Pulitzer, Tony and Obie awards and nominations.

Submission Categories:

Short-length play (under 45 minutes)

Full-length play (not exceeding 70 minutes)

Eligible Projects:

Plays do not exceed 70 minutes

Plays should be new or existing work with minimal exposure

Plays should not have any other production in New York City during the 30-day period before and after the 2024 festival

Playwright's Supports: No submission or participation fees

$750 (short) and $1,000 (full) playwright stipends

Actor and director stipends

Casting support

Technical design and operation

Reimbursed rehearsal space rentals

Actor's Equity Showcase Code application administration

$1,000 awards for best full, short and audience

Submission Checklist:

Playwright's bio with contact info including name, address, phone # and email

Photo of playwright

Synopsis of theatrical work

Complete script of theatrical work

Estimated running time of work

Actor/director/crew bios, if available

Description of stage set (if any) and production needs (i.e. sound and lighting)

Please submit all attachments as .pdf. Photos must be in either .jpg or .jpeg.

The submission deadline is Friday, November 10, 2023. Please submit to coordinator@duafnyc.com. For more info about DUAF, visit: duafnyc.com.