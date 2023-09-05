Submit Your Theatrical Work to Downtown Urban Arts Festival for its 22nd Annual Season in June 2024

Get the opportunity to have your play performed alongside award-winning playwrights and claim top prizes.

Sep. 05, 2023

Downtown Urban Arts Festival is seeking theatrical works (plays, musicals, and solo performances) for its 22nd anuual season to be held in June 2024 in the Theatre District in New York City.

DUAF supports diverse, new, and emerging voices from America's burgeoning multicultural landscape. Over 200 playwrights have participated in DUAF and some have gone on to greater success on Broadway and have claimed top prizes such as the Pulitzer, Tony and Obie awards and nominations.

Submission Categories:

  • Short-length play (under 45 minutes)
  • Full-length play (not exceeding 70 minutes)

Eligible Projects:

  • Plays do not exceed 70 minutes
  • Plays should be new or existing work with minimal exposure

Plays should not have any other production in New York City during the 30-day period before and after the 2024 festival

Playwright's Supports: No submission or participation fees

  • $750 (short) and $1,000 (full) playwright stipends
  • Actor and director stipends
  • Casting support
  • Technical design and operation
  • Reimbursed rehearsal space rentals
  • Actor's Equity Showcase Code application administration
  • $1,000 awards for best full, short and audience

Submission Checklist:

  • Playwright's bio with contact info including name, address, phone # and email
  • Photo of playwright
  • Synopsis of theatrical work
  • Complete script of theatrical work
  • Estimated running time of work
  • Actor/director/crew bios, if available
  • Description of stage set (if any) and production needs (i.e. sound and lighting)

Please submit all attachments as .pdf. Photos must be in either .jpg or .jpeg.

The submission deadline is Friday, November 10, 2023. Please submit to coordinator@duafnyc.com. For more info about DUAF, visit: duafnyc.com.



