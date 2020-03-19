Submissions Are Now Open For Rave Theater Festival's SOCIAL DISTANCING FESTIVAL

Ken Davenport, Founder announced today on his blog, TheProducersPerspective.com, that the Rave Theater Festival - the new theater festival that launched last year, playing to packed houses and rave reviews - will present a virtual "Social Distancing Festival." Submissions are now open with the winner to be chosen by the number of audience views and announced on April 20.

The festival will be a digital theater festival hosted on the Rave Theater Festival Facebook Page from March 18, 2020 to April 19, 2020 where all applicant videos will be posted and open for viewing. Submissions are currently open and will close April 12, 2020 at 11:59 PM.

The video with the most views by April 19, 2o2o at midnight will win a "Survive the Theater Shutdown" Gift Pack which includes:

One year supply of toilet paper*

$100 Netflix gift card

$50 UberEats gift card

Annual membership to TheaterMakersStudio.com (worth $1,970)

"Be A Broadway Star" board game

Six pack of hand sanitizer*

Paperback copy of War and Peace

*To be delivered when supplies are plentiful so as not to detract from those in need. A one year supply of toilet paper = 52 rolls.

To submit to Rave's Social Distancing Festival, applicants must record a video of a brand-new piece of creative work focusing on the theme of social distancing . . . whether that is virus-related or not. This original work can be in any format (examples include but not limited to a song, dance, monologue, scene, juggling routine, etc.), as long as the work is less than five minutes in length and as long as the video only includes ONE person in the room. Applicants must record their work and submit their recording via online application here. For additional guidelines, please visit our online application. There are no application or participation fees.

Ken Davenport, Founder of the Rave Theater Festival says, "During these challenging times, we want to encourage Theater Makers to turn the limitations we are all facing into an opportunity. We may not be able together, but we can still create. And we can still share our creations with audiences and give them a chance to see new and unique content from emerging writers all over the globe, even if they can't see it in person."

Rave Theater Festival is helmed by founder Ken Davenport, the Tony Award-winning Broadway producer. Valerie Novakoff serves as producing artistic director, and Britt Lafield as managing director.

BIOS

Ken Davenport (Founder) is a Tony Award-winning Broadway and Off-Broadway producer whose credits include Once on This Island, Groundhog Day, The Play That Goes Wrong, Deaf West's Spring Awakening, 13, Speed The Plow, Will Ferrell's You're Welcome America, Blithe Spirit, Oleanna, Chinglish, Godspell, Kinky Boots, Macbeth, The Bridges of Madison County, Mothers and Sons, It's Only a Play and The Visit, as well as Daddy Long Legs and That Bachelorette Show Off-Broadway. Ken is also the executive producer for North America for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group. His blog TheProducersPerspective.com has been featured on Forbes, Crain's, and more.

Valerie Novakoff (Producing Artistic Director) is the Associate Producer at Davenport Theatrical Enterprises, Ken Davenport's theatrical and media producing company. As Associate Producer, Valerie is engaged in all aspects of developing, producing, and managing Broadway productions and tours, including the Tony Award-winning revival of Once on This Island, and the original musical Gettin' the Band Back Together, as well as developmental readings and workshops. She is also the founder and managing director of the Broadway Women's Fund, Broadway's first impact investing fund.

BRITT LAFIELD (Managing Director) is the General Manager of the Soho Playhouse and an independent theatrical producer with 20 years' experience in New York, having produced on every level in New York, short of Broadway. He was also the festival administrator for the New York International Fringe Festival from 2009-2013, and is the creator and producer of the Fringe Encore Series that just celebrated its 14th Festival.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You