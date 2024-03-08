Strindberg's CREDITORS to be Presented at the American Theatre of Actors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Creditors by August Strindberg will be presented at the American Theatre of Actors for one week only, March 13 through 16 at 8pm and March 17 at 3pm.

Creditors by August Strindberg concerns a struggling artist begins to question his view on art, love and faith, when he makes the acquaintance of a new visitor at a hotel parlor in Sweden.

The production will be directed by Sean Szak Prasso and star Jake Minter, Amanda Stamm, Dustin Pazar and Billy Gillen.

The American Theatre of Actors was founded in 1976 by James Jennings, who continues as its President and Artistic Director. It is a repertory theatre company consisting of 50 actors, 15 playwrights and 8 directors. Its purpose is to promote the development of new playwrights, directors and actors and provide them with a creative atmosphere in which to work without the pressures of commercial theatre.

The plays are dramas and comedies dealing with the social and ethical problems of contemporary society. Over 965 new works have been presented and more than 11,000 actors have worked at A.T.A., including Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Danny Aiello, Dan Lauria, Chazz Palminteri, Kevin O'Connor, William Fichtner, Edie Falco and Kathryn Hahn