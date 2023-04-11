Story Pirates Performance at The Town Hall in May to Benefit Literacy Nonprofit

Story Pirates, the 2022 Webby and iHeart Radio Awards Winner for Best Children's Podcast, will present Story Pirates Live on Stage: The Amazing Adventure on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:00pm at The Town Hall (123 W 43rd Street between 6th and 7th Avenue). Tickets are on sale now at: Click Here.

All proceeds from this benefit performance will go to Story Pirates Changemakers, the nonprofit arm of Story Pirates whose mission is to ensure that our programs are accessible to under-resourced schools, children, and families. Featuring favorite Story Pirates Lee, Peter, and Eric from the popular podcast, Alex and Andrew from New York City's PBS affiliate WNET's SPTV, and a video appearance by fan favorite DJ Squirm-a-Lot, this annual benefit performance is New York City's only chance to purchase tickets to see Story Pirates perform live and in person this year. Story Pirates Live on Stage: The Amazing Adventure will feature sketches based on ideas from children in the audience as well as hit songs from the podcast. The benefit will also include the New York City debut live performance of the popular song "Fart Out Loud Day."

Story Pirates Live on Stage: The Amazing Adventure will also be performed for an invited audience of 1400 under-resourced local school children thanks to support from corporations like NBC Universal, Salesforce, Bloomberg, Amazon, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

In addition to being recognized as one of the best podcasts for children by Vulture, WIRED, The New York Times, and Parents, Story Pirates also has published a critically acclaimed book series with Random House, produced award-winning albums featuring artists like Lin-Manuel Miranda, and produces SPTV for public television in markets nationwide to further their pursuit of nurturing and inspiring the big thinkers, dreamers, and creative problem solvers of tomorrow. With over 65 million downloads, The Story Pirates Podcast takes stories written by kids and turns them into comedy and original songs. Made up of talented comedians, songwriters and frequent celebrity guests, Story Pirates inspire kids to create, bringing laughter to kids and grownups of all ages with hilarious sketches, catchy original songs from all genres, and interviews with the creative geniuses (kids!) behind the stories. They have an impressive roster of Story Pirates alumni including Amber Ruffin, Stephanie Hsu, Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Michelle Wolfe and Kristen Schaal. Past special guests of the podcast include Julie Andrews, Kristen Bell, John Oliver, Dax Shepard, Sara Bareilles, Sasheer Zamata, Cecily Strong, Billy Eichner, Natasha Rothwell, Claire Danes and more.

Story Pirates Live on Stage: The Amazing Adventure will allow fans to participate in the comedy-improv action while benefiting a great cause. Single general admission ticket prices are $35. Discounted family ticket packages are available on a first come first serve basis. VIP experiences are available for $100 and include priority seating, Story Pirates merchandise, and a post-show meet and greet with the cast. Tickets are on sale now and available by visiting storypirates.com/buy-tickets.

MORE ABOUT STORY PIRATES



The Story Pirates are an award-winning family media company that brings together top comedians, musicians, designers, best-selling authors and incredible teachers to amplify the words, ideas, and stories of kids on the world stage. They are best known for their multi-award-winning, top downloaded family podcast, the Story PIrates Podcast, which takes stories submitted by kids and turns them into sketch comedy and songs.The Story Pirates have released critically acclaimed middle grade books with Random House Children's Books and several award-winning albums, all based on ideas from kids around the world. These songs and sketches are often performed on the podcast or their albums by artists and celebrities like Kristen Bell, John Oliver, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Seth Myers and many more. The Story Pirates have also produced the first Looney Tunes podcast for Warner Brothers Animation, Bugs and Daffy's Thanksgiving Road Trip, which was featured on NPR. Their latest endeavor is Game On, a sports-themed podcast for families created in conjunction with Audible and Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media. In partnership with their non-profit arm, Story Pirates Changemakers, Story Pirates Studios produce Story PIrates Presents: SPTV which is currently in its second season airing on public television in various cities. Story Pirates Changemakers, brings life-changing arts and literacy tools to under-resourced schools and communities. This multiple award-winning arts education organization brings excitement to literacy learning. For more on the Story Pirates please visit storypirates.com. For more information on Story Pirates Changemakers please visit storypirateschangemakers.org.

Follow Story PIrates on social media:

Instagram: @storypirates

Twitter: @storypirates

Facebook: facebook.com/storypirates

Youtube: youtube.com/storypirates