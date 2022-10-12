Stephen Colbert and Marlon James to Join George Saunders for LIBERATION DAY Event at Symphony Space

Symphony Space will present a special evening celebrating the publication of Booker Prize-winning author George Saunders' new short story collection, Liberation Day. Saunders, returns to Symphony Space to discuss the book-his first collection since The New York Times bestseller Tenth of December-with fellow Booker Prize winner Marlon James (Black Leopard, Red Wolf). Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) will also perform.

Thalia Book Club: George Saunders, Liberation Day takes place Tuesday, October 18, at 7pm EST in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway, at 95th Street). Tickets are $43 ($40 for members, and $34 for those 30 and under) and can be purchased at symphonyspace.org. All tickets come with a copy of Liberation Day.

In Symphony Space's popular Thalia Book Club series, readers and writers meet for intimate conversations about compelling new books and favorite classics in fiction, essays, memoirs, and more. The series continues on January 18, 2023, when authors Elif Batuman (The Idiot, Either/Or), Fiona Davis (The Magnolia Palace, The Lions of Fifth Avenue), Min Jin Lee (Pachinko, Free Food for Millionaires), and Colm Tóibín (The Magician, Brooklyn) come together in honor of the 150th anniversary of George Eliot's Middlemarch.

