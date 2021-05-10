Squirrel Comedy Theatre Announces NYC Residency at Caveat Beginning in June

Squirrel Comedy Theatre will begin a residency at Lower East Side venue Caveat (21 A Clinton Street) on Saturday, June 5th. Founded in late 2020 by alumni of Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre NY, The Squirrel will offer in-person improv, sketch, and variety shows Saturday, Sunday, and Monday nights.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with Caveat for our physical debut," said Squirrel co-founder and late-night TV writer Corin Wells. "Our missions complement each other nicely, and you couldn't ask for a better space."

Caveat co-founder Ben Lillie added, "COVID has been particularly hard on the performing arts industry, and we're lucky to be able to reopen after so many extraordinary theaters have closed. That's why we're incredibly excited to be working with Squirrel Comedy Theatre as they continue New York's tradition of creating the absolute best improv and sketch comedy in the world."

The Squirrel's Caveat residency will kick off Saturday, June 5th at 7:30 with Borabish, an improv group formed during the pandemic by Squirrel founders Lou Gonzalez, Michael Hartney, Patrick Keene, Maritza Montañez, Alex Song-Xia, and Corin Wells. The Squirrel's June lineup also includes former UCB shows Asian AF, Characters Welcome, and Here & Queer, as well as new shows like immigration-themed game show Citizenship Live!, improvised hip-hop musical team Empire, and A Juneteenth Variety Show: You Still Owe Us Reparations.

Caveat will be strictly adhering to state and city COVID guidelines to ensure a safe experience for audience and artists alike. In-person and streaming tickets can be purchased through both The Squirrel and Caveat's websites, TheSquirrelNYC.com and Caveat.nyc.