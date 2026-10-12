Spotlight: I BECAME WE at Atlantic Theatre Company
Mona Pirnot's I Became We begins Oct. 16 at ATLANTIC THEATRE
Mona Pirnot's world premiere play I Became We begins performances October 16 at Atlantic Theater Company Off-Broadway, with tickets starting at $25. Buy Tickets for I Became We for the limited run through November 15.
ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY presents this formally-daring, auto-fictional work directed by Obie Award winner Sarah Benson at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th St.). Written by Mona Pirnot, the acclaimed author of I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan, I Became We features music by Relentless Award-winning composer Jack D. Coen.
The production is a first-person monologue performed by a sixteen-person choir about a woman in her mid-thirties wrestling with one of life's most important decisions. Using plainspoken, contemporary language sung in the stylings of classical choral music, the work brings together some of New York City's finest classically trained voices from a wide range of backgrounds, including Alison Cheeseman, Paul Chwe MinChul An, Nathan Fletcher, Oliver Holt, Heather Jones, Helen Karloski, Kathryn McCreary, Neil Netherly, Logan Pitts, Carrie Quarquesso, AnnMarie Sandy, Michael Steinberger, Gregorio Taniguchi, Tyler Tejada, Elizabeth van Os, and Zen Wu.
The New York Times: On Broadway, and Off, This Fall. "I BECAME WE, A monologue from the perspective of a 30-something woman is sung by a choir in this experimental play by Mona Pirnot" has already highlighted this groundbreaking musical event.
For more information and to secure your seats, visit AtlanticTheater.org.
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