Spotlight: GOOD TIME CHARLIE at The Public Theater

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Critics are raving about Good Time Charlie, Ryan J. Haddad's "poignant comedy" at The Public Theater in New York City—now in performances through October 25. Get thee to the Public to experience this "sprawling tale of queer inheritance" directed by Danny Sharron.

The production has earned widespread acclaim for its emotional depth and theatrical passion. The New York Times calls it a "poignant comedy," while Vulture describes it as a "sprawling tale of queer inheritance." Mason Pilevsky of Pages on Stages captured the spirit of the work: "It felt like the visual representation of multiple ways to look at the world and multiple ways that theatre can soothe and save. It felt like a passionate love letter. It felt like an embrace." Joshua M. Hayes at Josh at the Movies noted that Good Time Charlie"feels raw and poignant in a way few plays are ever able to accomplish." Ryan J. Haddad, the playwright of Hold Me In The Water, has been praised as "a fierce storyteller," and the production is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

Tickets are available now. Book online at publictheater.org, call Audiences Services at 212.967.7555, or visit the Guest Desk at 425 Lafayette Street.

Good Time Charlie features accessible performances including Open Captioned, ASL, Audio Described, and Sensory Adapted showings. Two Sensory Adapted Performances are scheduled for October 17 at 1 PM and October 25 at 1 PM.

Become a Supporter member with a donation of $100 or more and enjoy no-fee, discounted tickets to Good Time Charlie and the rest of the 26/27 Astor Place season, plus flexible exchanges, waitlist access, dedicated customer service, and food and beverage discounts. Join in today—or DONATE to support The Public Theater's mission.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 12 Hrs 23 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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