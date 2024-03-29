Spotlight: CORRUPTION at Lincoln Center Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Corruption tells the story behind the story of the phone hacking scandal that engulfed Murdoch’s media empire in 2011. When Parliament member Tom Watson (Toby Stephens) is maliciously smeared by the newspapers of Murdoch’s News International, he decides to fight back - taking on its larger-than-life leader Rebekah Brooks (Saffron Burrows). But what he uncovers is far more insidious than he ever imagined. As Watson and a small band of journalists, lawyers, and politicians struggle to expose the endemic criminality at the heart of this media monolith, they risk their careers and, at times, their very lives.

Epic in scope and often startlingly funny, Corruption is a new play by J.T. Rogers (Oslo, Tokyo Vice on HBO Max) tells a true-life David and Goliath story of ordinary men and women trying to find a way to save their democracy before it’s too late.

Based on the book Dial M for Murdoch: News Corporation and The Corruption of Britain by Tom Watson and Martin Hickman. Directed by LCT Resident Director Bartlett Sher (Oslo, South Pacific, To Kill a Mockingbird).