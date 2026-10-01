Spark Theatre Festival NYC to Return With 67 New Works

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Award-winning Emerging Artists Theatre is continuing its commitment to developing and celebrating new voices with the return of Spark Theatre Festival NYC, running October 5-25 at The 28th Street Theatre. Over three weeks, the biannual festival will showcase a record-breaking 67 new works, offering audiences an eclectic mix of new plays, solo performances, storytelling, dance, and other original works by emerging and established artists.

For more than three decades, EAT has provided a platform for artists to develop new work and bring fresh voices to the stage. Spark Theatre Festival NYC continues that tradition, creating opportunities for writers, performers, directors, choreographers, and other theatre artists to experiment, take creative risks, and connect with audiences.

The momentum continues in November with the first annual Spark Musical Theatre Festival NYC, featuring presentations of 32 new short and full-length musicals. The inaugural festival will run November 2-22 at The 28th Street Theatre, giving audiences another opportunity to experience new musical theatre works in development.

SPARK THEATRE FESTIVAL NYC HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Thirty-four short and full-length plays will be presented, including Lady Macbeth and Her Therapist, written by Leslie Bramm, in which a medieval therapist takes on a new client: Lady Macbeth; Conditioning, written by Kai Farr, about two trans men who meet through weightlifting; and Get Through, written by Hailey Irwin, set in a California skatepark where four queer teenage girls navigate life after an environmental apocalypse.

Nine solo shows will be showcased, including Mezzo Cuckoo: Diva Gone Dada, written by Max Sharam, about an out-of-work opera diva who wanders the streets alone at night, haunted by a single song; Distortion, created by Camryn Graves, following a young ballet dancer struggling with body dysmorphia, perfectionism, and crippling anxiety; and RED, written by Josie Whittlesey, in which a woman says goodbye to her father in a maximum-security prison while grappling with his mental illness and the ways it has shaped her own life.

Twenty-three dance pieces will be presented, including The Other Side of Hate, choreographed by Sharon Simmons-Wright, exploring the devastating impact of hatred, prejudice, and injustice; and Atomi, presented by contemporary dance company Kafra Collective, celebrating the beauty of human diversity.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 06 Hrs 09 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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