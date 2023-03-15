Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Songbook Sundays Continues With Lerner & Loewe Celebration At Jazz At Lincoln Center

Performances are Sunday, March 26th 5 PM & 7:30 PM.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Songbook Sundays Continues With Lerner & Loewe Celebration At Jazz At Lincoln Center

Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's with A LITTLE BIT OF LERNER AND LOEWE on Sunday, March 26th at 5 PM and 7:30 PM at Dizzy's Club.

A Little Bit of Lerner and Loewe swings the legendary songs of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe as Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook celebrates the first week of spring at Dizzy's Club. This Songbook Sundays jam party heats up the legendary tunes with a fresh jazz take on such hits as My Fair Lady, Brigadoon, Camelot, Gigi and Paint Your Wagon.

Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set features Lerner and Loewe's greatest songs-from The Street Where You Live and I Could Have Danced All Night to If Ever I Would Leave You and Almost Like Being in Love. Performers include, Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll, Broadway's stellar Matthew Scott and young JALC artist Ekep Nkwelle.

Music director Tedd Firth leads an inter-generational band of jazz stars including Endea Owens on bass (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Bryan Carter on drums (Wynton Marsalis, Clark Terry), and JALC young artist Summer Camargo on trumpet (Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis).

Add in some breezy stories and it's a champagne-fizzy, celebration Sunday night at Dizzy's that, ah yes, you'll remember well.

Ms. Winer said: "The joy of our new Songbook Sundays becoming so popular is that we've created a community here to come together at Dizzy's -musicians, vocalists and audiences-and revel in great music, harmony that goodness knows is not seen in the outside world...and just have fun and restore ourselves celebrating the joy in life."

'Songbook Sundays' recently began its second year, after premiering last spring with "Got Gershwin" followed by salutes to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin and Rodgers and Hart. It will continue with a celebration of Fats Waller (June 11). All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music-welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC's home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy's Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy's Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $30/40, with student tickets available at $25. There is a $21 food/drink minimum.

**Both performances will be live-streamed on JALC's JazzLive app; purchase on Dizzy's website $9.99/month, cancel anytime.** To purchase, visit: Jazz.org/dizzys




Female-Led, Award-Winning Play TIME BITER At Players Theatre Photo
Female-Led, Award-Winning Play TIME BITER At Players Theatre
Following a sold-out debut at Emerging Artists Theatre and back-to-back runs at Soho Playhouse, Caroline Dunaway's genre-bending one-act play Time Biter will return to New York City this Spring. The heartfelt dark comedy with a sci-fi twist will run for three weeks in May 2023 at the historic Players Theatre in Greenwich Village. 
THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK Starring Christine Pedi & More Now Available for Streaming Photo
THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK Starring Christine Pedi & More Now Available for Streaming
The Rewards of Being Frank, currently running through March 26, 2023 at the Mezzanine Theatre at ART/New York Theatres is now available for streaming, also through March 26 only.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Ho Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel
See photos from opening night of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart at The McKittrick Hotel.
Suzan-Lori Parks PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public Theater in April Photo
Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public Theater in April
The Public Theater has announced complete casting for the remount of the theatrical concert PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Female-Led, Award-Winning Play TIME BITER At Players TheatreFemale-Led, Award-Winning Play TIME BITER At Players Theatre
March 17, 2023

Following a sold-out debut at Emerging Artists Theatre and back-to-back runs at Soho Playhouse, Caroline Dunaway's genre-bending one-act play Time Biter will return to New York City this Spring. The heartfelt dark comedy with a sci-fi twist will run for three weeks in May 2023 at the historic Players Theatre in Greenwich Village. 
FRIGID New York Presents Odd Salon NYC: GROTESQUE At The Kraine Theater, April 4FRIGID New York Presents Odd Salon NYC: GROTESQUE At The Kraine Theater, April 4
March 17, 2023

FRIGID New York will present Odd Salon NYC: GROTESQUE at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street).on Tuesday, April 4 at 7pm (doors at 6:30pm)
THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK Starring Christine Pedi & More Now Available for StreamingTHE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK Starring Christine Pedi & More Now Available for Streaming
March 17, 2023

The Rewards of Being Frank, currently running through March 26, 2023 at the Mezzanine Theatre at ART/New York Theatres is now available for streaming, also through March 26 only.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick HotelPhotos: Inside Opening Night of THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel
March 17, 2023

See photos from opening night of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart at The McKittrick Hotel.
Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public Theater in AprilSuzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public Theater in April
March 17, 2023

The Public Theater has announced complete casting for the remount of the theatrical concert PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!
share