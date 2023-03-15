Songbook Sundays Continues With Lerner & Loewe Celebration At Jazz At Lincoln Center

Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's with A LITTLE BIT OF LERNER AND LOEWE on Sunday, March 26th at 5 PM and 7:30 PM at Dizzy's Club.

A Little Bit of Lerner and Loewe swings the legendary songs of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe as Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook celebrates the first week of spring at Dizzy's Club. This Songbook Sundays jam party heats up the legendary tunes with a fresh jazz take on such hits as My Fair Lady, Brigadoon, Camelot, Gigi and Paint Your Wagon.

Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set features Lerner and Loewe's greatest songs-from The Street Where You Live and I Could Have Danced All Night to If Ever I Would Leave You and Almost Like Being in Love. Performers include, Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll, Broadway's stellar Matthew Scott and young JALC artist Ekep Nkwelle.

Music director Tedd Firth leads an inter-generational band of jazz stars including Endea Owens on bass (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Bryan Carter on drums (Wynton Marsalis, Clark Terry), and JALC young artist Summer Camargo on trumpet (Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis).

Add in some breezy stories and it's a champagne-fizzy, celebration Sunday night at Dizzy's that, ah yes, you'll remember well.

Ms. Winer said: "The joy of our new Songbook Sundays becoming so popular is that we've created a community here to come together at Dizzy's -musicians, vocalists and audiences-and revel in great music, harmony that goodness knows is not seen in the outside world...and just have fun and restore ourselves celebrating the joy in life."

'Songbook Sundays' recently began its second year, after premiering last spring with "Got Gershwin" followed by salutes to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin and Rodgers and Hart. It will continue with a celebration of Fats Waller (June 11). All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music-welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC's home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy's Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy's Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $30/40, with student tickets available at $25. There is a $21 food/drink minimum.

**Both performances will be live-streamed on JALC's JazzLive app; purchase on Dizzy's website $9.99/month, cancel anytime.** To purchase, visit: Jazz.org/dizzys